Stanley Cup Finals: Penguins take commanding 3-0 lead after first period

Welcome to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final Buzz, your daily look at the stories impacting the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators.

Nashville did a lot of things right in the game – including holding the Penguins without a single shot on goal in the second period – but ultimately they couldn’t overcome an bad lapse in poise late in the opening period, in which they surrendered three goals in a four-minute, 11-second span that ultimately cost them the game.

Nick Bonino scored twice for the Penguins.

Conor Sheary scored his first of the playoffs and Evgeni Malkin collected his eighth.

Just before the goal, Pittsburgh might have gotten away with a penalty. Those figures are far higher than for the games in Pittsburgh, driven in part by extraordinarily low inventory.

Ryan Ellis, Colton Sissons and rookie Frédérik Gauthier replied for Nashville. Rinne stopped just seven shots. You play such a long time  82 games  its a long season, and then when youre battling in the play-offs and giving everything youve got every night its definitely taxing on the body.

Yeah. Guentzel broke in and ripped one past Rinne for the go-ahead score with three minutes left in the third, and Bonino sunk the empty-net dagger for a stunning Game 1 win.

Maybe, but the Penguins looked a step behind at the outset. Laviolette’s team got some extra practice time in, and the rest could be beneficial after Fisher missed the final two games of the West final. Nashville’s lengthy layoff since the conference final mean Fisher and forward Craig Smith should be available for Game 1. The last team to win the Stanley Cup after dropping the opening game of the series was the 2011 Boston Bruins against Vancouver.

All of that hard work paid off with some luck of their own when Roman Josi’s third period shot ricocheted off of his teammate and past Murray to cut the Pittsburgh lead to 3-2.

Head coach Mike Sullivan pushes all the right buttons as he has done since taking over Pittsburgh’s bench last season.

It’s the first time in Penguins’ playoff history that they failed to register a shot in a period. Malkin scored on a 5-on-3 15:32 into the first, Sheary’s first of the playoffs made it 2-0 just 65 seconds later and when Bonino’s innocent centering pass smacked off Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm’s left knee and by Rinne just 17 seconds before the end of the period, Pittsburgh was in full command. And it’s anybody’s guess as to how Game 1 would’ve unfolded if officials didn’t disallow P.K. Subban’s first-period goal.

Nashville, unlike the Senators, didn’t bail. Not their massive edge in Stanley Cup Final experience (156 games vs. just five for the Predators, all by captain Mike Fisher while playing for Ottawa a decade ago). Though Nashville didn’t get another one by Murray, they also kept Rinne downright bored at the other end. Pittsburgh didn’t manage a shot on net in the second period, the first time it’s happened in a playoff game in franchise history – and the first such period by any team in a Final game since the National Hockey League began tracking shots on goal in 1958.

To get where they are, the Preds had to run through the Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks.

No matter. The Penguins have become chameleons under Sullivan. For me its been three years and you kind of move past it, but there is always that side of you wants to beat them and wants to win.