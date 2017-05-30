Star Gas Partners LP’s (NYSE:SGU) Sentiment is 1

The public form was filled on May 26, 2017. Goodman Bennett J sold $19.22 million worth of stock or 635,075 shares. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Visa Inc. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday. (V)’s stock rose 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Blackstone Group now has $39.17 billion valuation. 24, 2017. These shares are worth $650,600 and were traded at $32.53 each. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) has risen 20.29% since May 29, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. After this sale, 707,092 common shares of BX are directly owned by the insider, with total stake valued at $23,037,057. It also upped Spdr S&P Midcap Etf (MDY) stake by 11,800 shares and now owns 155,800 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was raised too.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. BX’s profit will be $733.39M for 13.35 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Therefore 78% are positive. BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JP Morgan maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $91 target. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. (NYSE:CF) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, May 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 3. The company was maintained on Monday, July 11 by Wood. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.01 on May 26, reaching $1.36. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2016Q3. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BX shares while 156 reduced holdings. Sequoia Finance Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 9,045 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd has 133,074 shares. Boston Family Office Lc holds 0.49% or 48,688 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 1,782 shares. Baxter Bros Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 149,304 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 968,299 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.87 dividend. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 14,805 shares. Franklin Incorporated reported 716,770 shares stake.

Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) traded up 0.34% on Monday, hitting $32.58.

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)’s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group AG in a report issued on Tuesday. It has outperformed by 3.79% the S&P500. The Blackstone Group L.P. has $49 highest and $26 lowest target. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.42. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies.

Since February 8, 2017, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $20.48 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.28, from 1.28 in 2016Q3. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. 45 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. The institutional investor held 141,038 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $3.81 million, down from 800,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreover, Daniel Devine has 0.88% invested in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX). This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ifc Hldgs Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 20,283 shares. Northeast Inv holds 94,003 shares. 100 were accumulated by Community Natl Bank Na. Consolidated Invest Gp Ltd Co accumulated 126,429 shares. Grassi Mgmt owns 157,875 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt owns 96,941 shares or 0.03% of their USA portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) for 1.60M shares.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Therefore 71% are positive. United Kingdom-based Toscafund Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.73% in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX). The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 8. The Blackstone Group L.P. had 42 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased Blackstone Group (BX) stake by 79.25% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 17 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 7 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Tuesday, December 8. As per Thursday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group LP Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Blackstone Group LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.