State House Speaker Tired of Bathroom Bill

He alone has the authority to call a special legislative session, and he picks which bills state lawmakers may consider when taking that measure.

In a statement to the press in response to House Speaker Joe Straus’ declaration that there will be no more compromise on ridiculous bathroom bills, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told the press that it’s Straus’ fault the Legislature will be called into a special session.

The House and Senate also could not agree on a so called “bathroom bill” or property tax reform. We will go no further.

State leaders should no longer tolerate the bed shortages in the legacy system, causing youngsters to have to sleep in CPS offices “and further traumatizing children by moving them from one side of the state to the other”, Schwertner said.

According to tweets by Quorum Report’s Scott Braddock, Patrick, a press conference, accused Straus of using the language of “left-wing Democrats”, and said that Straus doesn’t care what Texans want when it comes to bathrooms, only what Straus himself wants.

Texas’ House let the issue languish for months, then on Sunday approved a more modest version applying only to schools.

“They tended to be introduced by folks who were more extreme members of the party, were less likely to get committee hearings, less likely to move”.

That’s not to say Straus and the House blocked all conservative issues this session. GOP legislators are banking on the reaction to their legislation to be like the response to North Carolina’s milder replacement bill, which passed in March and eased political and economic pressure on the state.

But still unclear is whether Abbott will keep lawmakers in Austin if they don’t reach a deal on a “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people.

The proposed law would require transgender students to use restrooms that match the gender listed on their birth certificates. The lower chamber, for instance, backed a bill banning the most common second-trimester abortion procedure and changing how health care facilities handle fetal remains. With Republicans enjoying solid majorities in both of Texas’ legislative chambers, though, such opposition was purely symbolic.

Patrick’s latest public denunciation of Straus and the House leadership came minutes after the entire Senate met behind closed doors to discuss the status of the sunset bill and whether the Senate could so anything to approve it. Who should compromise in the future or in the event of a special session?

Shortly after that, in a news conference of their own, members of the Senate said that the House had created problems that can only be fixed in a special session of the Legislature.

As the clock winds down on the Monday evening close of this year’s regular session – and the possibility of a special session looms large over the holiday weekend – here are seven things to know about Straus, his tenure as House speaker and the current state of politics at the Capitol. “I’m just allowing it to happen”.

The Texas Tribune examined the issue closely in a February series.

The measure is not nearly as broad as Patrick wanted, as he had made legislating a sex-specific bathroom policy in state government buildings, colleges and schools a priority this year worthy of a special session.This bill is strikingly similar to the controversial one passed in North Carolina that resulted in mass boycotts and major economic consequences for the state.