Steph Curry looking forward to another shot at Cavaliers

The cloud wavering over our head, a lot of things that we wanted to accomplish personally and as a team, it all just went away once we won a championship. “I couldn’t have made everybody (else) in the West better”.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will meet LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third straight year when the NBA Finals get underway next week. The Warriors are strong favorites, according to Las Vegas bookmakers. But while Kerr’s familiar light, witty banter with reporters – mixing insightful comments with the occasional joke – sounded like himself Monday afternoon, he reiterated the message that the team has put forth for weeks now: He isn’t ready to return to the sidelines and resume his full-time role coaching the team.

To further illustrate the East’s lack of recent firepower: James is the only player to make the All-NBA first team from the East in each of the last three seasons.

“No. As of right now, I would not coach Thursday night”, Kerr said.

“It made me really appreciate that”.

Irving’s shot over Curry with 53 seconds left in Game 7 that helped to end 52-years of torment, misery and woulda, coulda, shoulda is seared into the basketball annals for eternity. And I feel the same way.

Cleveland didn’t have Love at all in the 2015 NBA Finals due to injury and Irving played one game. “So, for sure, I understand that when I’m out on the floor, and especially in the playoffs, if I don’t turn the ball over and we’re going to get a shot on every possession down in crunch-time situations, knowing that the ball is going to be sure in my hands, that’s the evolution of the game that I have to try to master”. You’ve got to do something.

“Everyone wants to say, ‘Ah man, this is boring and this, that and the other, ‘ but you usually don’t appreciate something until you don’t have it anymore”, Green said, via ESPN. But with Mike being out, I’ll take his spot, after he took my spot media-wise. “He’s doing a lot more movement, which makes it even tougher to guard after being one of the tougher scorers I’ve ever seen”.

“So maybe there’s just not an understanding of what you’re watching”. I think I fell in love with the game because of Mike.

“As of right now, I will not coach Thursday night”. Star-studded teams that respect each other while also having a profound dislike for each other as they fight for basketball’s ultimate prize once again. James only needed to match his current 32.3 post season points per game average to eclipse Michael Jordan’s record of 5,987 points.

FILE – In this February 6, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) talks with Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, in Washington. Will the Cavs bring home back-to-back championships, or will Golden State redeem themselves after blowing a 3-1 lead a year ago?

A big part of what ended Golden State last season was the Cavs battering Curry on both ends, resulting in a sorely diminished Curry on offense and a punching bag on defense. It doesn’t matter to me. With things getting worse, I decided I couldn’t coach.