Stephen Colbert Takes Apart Trump Official’s Deeply Disturbing Observation About Saudi Arabia

Fresh off his meetings with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia who have grown increasingly anxious about Iran’s posture in the region, Trump devoted chunks of his remarks here to knocking the Iranian regime and highlighting the silver lining to the threat he believes Iran poses: a greater potential for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Trump is to travel Tuesday to Bethlehem to visit with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank.

“I think that would be a bad abdication of our global leadership when it comes to advocating for people who are the subject of persecution, or imprisoned, or journalists that are thrown in jail, or people not allowed to practice their faith”, Rep Adam Schiff, D-Calif, said on CNN. Trump has also retreated from a campaign pledge to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, bending to the same diplomatic and security concerns as other presidents who have made similar promises.

President Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia- the first stop on his nine day tour.

Melania Trump wears a Ralph Lauren Collection safari shirt-dress with brown and white striped pumps during a visit to the American International School on the second day of President Donald Trump’s first overseas visit to Saudi Arabia. “And it’s forcing people together in a very positive way”, Trump said alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He accused the foundation run by Bill and Hillary Clinton of corruption for accepting charitable contributions from Saudi Arabia and chastised first lady Michelle Obama for not covering her head during a visit to the Kingdom.

Whether or not this gambit gives breathing room for the United States and Israel, it certainly sets the stage for greater tension, particularly with Washington lining up a $ 110 billion arms package for the Saudis that will ostensibly boost job creation in America.

His first stop was a meeting in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. “It strengthens the bond between us and it does chart this new pathway forward”, said Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State.

“But we need two willing parties”, he said then.

“Instead of ignoring or downplaying the role of faith – as many politicians have mistakenly done throughout the years – our president has instead honored its unparalleled influence on the hearts and minds of believers to advance the cause of peace”, the Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriquez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, said in a statement. “If you open the documents, I think you’re going to see that it was Saudi Arabia, it wasn’t Iraq”.

“Our responsibility before God and our people and the whole world is to stand united to fight the forces of evil and extremism wherever they are”, the Saudi monarch said ahead of Mr Trump’s address to the Arab-Islamic American Summit.

Husam Zumlot, a former adviser to Abbas who is now the Palestinian ambassador in Washington, said the contours of any deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians were well known to both sides.

One point of contention: the fate of east Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war.

The president also took time to reflect on all that is good in the region. And while Netanyahu in the past has expressed support for the establishment of a Palestinian state, he has been vague about this goal since Trump gained power. We damn well should, even while we have our own problems with human rights violations.