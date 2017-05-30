Steve Kerr agrees with Kevin Love: Why are…

James acknowledged that toppling a Warriors team boasting the “Famous Four” – two-time reigning league Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry, four-time scoring champion Kevin Durant, defensive specialist Draymond Green and sweet-shooting Klay Thompson – will be among the toughest tasks of his career. He said that by Game 1, he might make a decision on his status. Let the Warriors deal with the pressure of avenging 2016, when they led the NBA Finals, 3-1, before the Cavs stormed back in historic fashion.

“I’m not ready to coach yet”, Kerr said Monday. “I’m still feeling a lot of the effects of what I’ve got going on”, added Kerr, who won the Coach of the Year award last year for leading the Warriors to a record 73 regular-season victories.

Kerr hasn’t coached the Warriors since Games 2 and 3 of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. “On one hand, Mike has to coach the team as he sees fit … as though it’s his team”.

“I’ve played against Ray (Allen), KG (Kevin Garnett), Paul (Pierce), (Rajon) Rondo and Doc (Rivers)”, James said.

Kerr has been absent from the sidelines for the Warriors since the end of April due to his ailments and he looked in physical discomfort as he took questions from the media in Oakland, the venue for Thursday’s game. From that point forward, Brown has taken charge of the team and led the Warriors to a ideal 10-0 record, underscoring why Golden State made it a priority to go out and find an experienced head coach to replace Luke Walton as Kerr’s lead assistant last summer.

As the Eastern Conference championship trophy was presented last Thursday night in Boston, Irving smiled at the mention of the Warriors as he bobbed his head up and down knowing what was to come next. So it’s not easy, but he’s obviously doing a good job. “I think my messaging is important, and I think we found the right balance where, I’ll help out here but I’m not going to be on the sidelines during the games”. “I was uncomfortable at practice the other day. There seems to be a theme when I’m out, I think the team is like 108-2”. Golden State is the first team to enter the NBA Finals with a ideal 12-0 mark. “The first two games of the Portland series, whatever happened, things got worse”. Luckily, he’s feeling “a bit better”.