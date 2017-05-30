Steve Kerr will not be on the bench for Game One

As Chris Haynes of ESPN.com noted, Steve Kerr answered questions with media Monday with Brown less than 100 percent. “But I’m not ready to coach yet”. I think my messaging is important and we’ve found the right balance between, OK, I’ll help out here but I’m not going to be on the sidelines during the game and Mike and the rest of the staff have done a great job. “On one hand, Mike has to coach the team as he sees fit … as though it’s his team”.

But James is always up for a challenge and a year ago he carried his team back from the brink as the Cavs became the first team to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven NBA Finals and win the title.

During the off-season, Kevin Durant, arguably one of the top three basketball players in the world, chose to join forces with the Warriors, a team that only lost nine games in the regular season previous year.

“I’ve been in every meeting since the San Antonio series started. Every film session. Every practice”, Kerr said.

“Mike’s been fantastic. It’s an awkward situation, again this is so unique”, Kerr said. Going back to the 1990-91 season, NBA Finals games have a 54-80-5 Over/Under record (59.7 percent Unders) with an average combined score of 187.18 points versus an average closing total of 189.81. “It is awkward. It is weird, but we’re doing OK”. He’s a guy who said he wanted us, and he has us starting next Thursday, and you know he’s a guy who brings it every single night. “But it’s still up in the air”. It’s tough for me to say that is the case. “[With that said, ] I came out in preseason this year and threw a behind-the-back pass because I have confidence that I can do it and it won’t change that”, he said.

If it’s coming soon enough for Kerr to return to the sidelines before this season ends, though, remains to be seen.

With the Warriors leading the series 3-1, analysts imagined Golden State winning their second consecutive championship if Green wasn’t suspended.

Regardless of whether he coaches in the first two games of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Kerr did say he will travel with the team to Cleveland for games 3 and 4.

Kerr updated his own health status in an 11-minute interview with reporters, saying he’s still unsure whether he will coach Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cavaliers on Thursday night, though it sounds unlikely. Kerr coached the first two games of the Warriors; first round series against the Portland Trail Blazer before assistant coach Mike Brown took over on an interim basis. All the while, however, he was still dealing with the after effects of the surgery and trying to find ways to put them behind him.

Golden State Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown will return to practice Tuesday and is feeling much better after suffering food poisoning Monday from a salad, according to The Undefeated.

That move proved prudent, as Kerr wound up missing Game 3 of the first round April 22 and announced the next day he would be out indefinitely after his symptoms “took a turn for the worse” in the prior days.