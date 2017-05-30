Sub-registrar, two directors held for illegal land transfer

Sandeep Shandilya, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, said several police teams have been deployed to crack the case.

The Times of India reported that the incident came to light after Medchal district registrar N Saidi Reddy lodged a complaint at the Kukatpally police station, stating that Parthasarathi executed four registration deeds in favour of Sharma, while the survey numbers suggested that they belonged to the government.

The Kukatpally sub-registrar was arrested on Sunday for illegally registering 693 acres of government lands in Miyapur village in the names of two businessmen, thereby causing a loss of over ‘ 587.11 crore to the state government.The Kukatpally police also arrested the two businessmen who got the lands registered illegally in their names.

While the documents were registered at Kukatpally, allegedly violating the provisions of the Registration Act, the complainant alleged that it caused revenue loss of ₹587 crore to the stamps and registration department. Even the stamp duty on land registration was not paid to the government so far but the property registration papers were issued to the land sharks. “Parthasarathi and others obtained a General Power of Attorney (GPA) from the petitioners, and executed a deed in favour of Suvishal Power Gen Ltd“, Madhapur DCP Vishwa Prasad was quoted as saying.

Following an investigation, Srinivasa Rao, Parthasarathi and Sharma were arrested, produced in court and remanded. Seven days later, Parthasarathy registered the land in the name of Suvishal Power Gen Limited, police said.

Almost 600 acres of government land was registered in the name of some reputed realty companies owned by influential persons in the state.

