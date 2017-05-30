Sudan condemns killing of 28 Christians in Egypt

“A security unit from the soldiers of the caliphate set up a checkpoint to ambush tens of Christians headed for the Saint Samuel monastery west of the city of Minya”, a statement from the terror group said. The gunmen then fired at the vehicles with automatic weapons before fleeing in three 4×4 vehicles, they added.

The Minya province has the highest Coptic Christian population in the country and has been the scene of a number of attacks on the Christian minority.

Following the attack, Egyptian jets carried out airstrikes against what the authorities said “militant training camps” in neighboring Libya.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed, reporting from the Libyan capital Tripoli, said residents of Derna “are very angry” about the airstrikes. There was no immediate word on damage or casualties.

28 Coptic Christians, including ten children, were killed in a shooting attack on a deserted road about 62 miles northwest of the city of Minya, Egypt on Friday and at least 23 others were injured, some critically.

Earlier in the evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly condemned the attack, sending condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the Egyptian people.

Al Jazeera reported the locations targeted by Egyptian warplanes were civilian areas and populated districts inside the city.

In the last two years, Egyptian air force has carried out several strikes on Derna, notably in February 2015 and March 2016, which killed women and children.

Sisi also directly addressed US President Donald Trump, saying, “Your Excellency, I trust your ability to wage war on terrorism as your first priority, with the cooperation of the whole global community, that should unite against terrorism”.

“We take pride to die while holding on to our faith”, he said in a television interview aired late Saturday.

Protestant evangelist Franklin Graham, whose organization Samaritan’s Purse regularly responds to disasters across the earth, tweeted: “Pray for the families of the more than 26 Coptic Christians killed by gunmen in Egypt today”.

Before the April bombings, an IS suicide bomber had attacked a Cairo church in December, killing 29 people.

The shooting was the latest in a series of attacks by ISIL that have killed more than 100 Copts since December, further devastating the community.

The pontiff took the occasion to condemn the attacks, repeating his statement that killing in the name of God is blasphemy. Attacks on Christian homes, businesses and churches subsequently surged, especially in the country’s south, traditionally Egypt’s Christian heartland.