Suspect in Portland light rail slayings to appear in court

Witnesses say two of the men lost their lives when they tried to calm down a man berating two young women, who are believed to be Muslim, with hate speech.

Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche (23) and Rick Best (53) were fatally stabbed on Friday while intervening to stop a racist attack on a Muslim teenager on a commuter train.

Portland homicide detectives are investigating what led to the attack, including taking an extensive look at Christian’s background and extremist ideology, police said. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance.

Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump's sentiment on Twitter. "The guy was steamed up, so anyone who approached him, it would be scary no matter how peaceful you were". "I just want to say thank you to them and their family, and that I appreciate them".

“Our City is in mourning, our community’s anger is real, and the timing and subject of these events can only exacerbate an already hard situation”, Mayor Wheeler said in a widely shared Facebook post. The attacker was detained by the police and arrested for aggravated murder.

Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, also was injured in the attack.

“[Christian] said, ‘Get off the bus, and get out of the country because you don’t pay taxes here, ‘ [he said he] doesn’t like Muslims, they’re criminals”, Evelin Hernandez, a witness riding in the train auto, told KATU.

Christian was “ranting and raving” at two young Muslim women with “hate speech or biased language”, according to Portland police.

Police identified the suspect as Jeremy Joseph Christian, who has already been booked on two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of second-degree intimidation, and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

Gibson told CNN Monday that the mayor “is using this as an opportunity to use these two dead people to silence us”.

Ms Mangum told news station KPTV that she and her 17-year-old friend were riding the train when Christian started yelling at them.

“And then we turned around while they were fighting, and he just started stabbing people, and it was just blood everywhere, and we just started running for our lives”, Ms Mangum said.

Dyjuana Hudson posted a photo on her Facebook page of Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, saying: “Thank you thank you thank you. We will never feel the pain you are feeling we know that, but we are desperate to do something”, said Shahriar Ahmed, the President of the Balil Masjid Mosque in Beaverton. “They are heroes”, Wheeler said.

“To the family I’m so sorry about your loss and I’m here if you need me”.

The FBI is investigating the stabbings to determine whether to charge Christian with terrorism or a federal hate crime, said Portland FBI spokeswoman Beth Anne Steele.