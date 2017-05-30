Swedish drama ‘The Square’ wins Palme d’Or at Cannes film festival

Swedish film The Square has won the Palme D’or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Nicole Kidman says she’s “absolutely devastated” to miss the Cannes Film Festival awards ceremony after being awarded a special prize to celebrate the event’s 70th anniversary.

Sofia Coppola picked up best director for her remake of the American Civil War thriller “The Beguiled“, starring Colin Farrell as a soldier who bewitches several Southern women including Nicole Kidman. “Campillo told a story that saved many lives”. The first – and until now, only – female victor of the best director prize was Soviet director Yuliya Ippolitovna Solntseva in 1961.

Hailed as a “powerhouse performance” by Variety magazine, Kruger said the role had taken a huge emotional toll.

Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for his portrayal of a psychologically damaged hitman in “You Were Never Really Here” by British director Scottish director Lynne Ramsay, who shared the prize for best screenplay with the writers of “The Killing of a Sacred Deer“, Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou.

The president of the awards judging panel, director Pedro Almodovar, known for his strong female protagonists, told how he puts films through a “test” by analysing how much of the female characters’ storylines centre around their male counterparts.

In her first film role in her native German, Hollywood star and former model Diane Kruger swapped her usually glamorous image to play a mother who vows revenge after her ethnic Kurdish husband and son are killed in a neo-Nazi attack.

Elsewhere, Leonor Serraille won the Camera d’Or best debut film award for Jeune Femme, while Qiu Yang’s A Gentle Night won the short film prize.

Clutching the scroll he had just been awarded, Rasoulof said he hoped the prize would make things easier for him to make films in Iran.

The actor wore sneakers on stage as he collected the prize.

He apologised for his appearance, saying the prize was “totally unexpected”.

The Grand Prize, the second biggest Cannes award after the Palme d’Or, went to “Beats Per Minute” by French director Robin Campillo, an AIDS drama about a group of gay activists fighting indifference about the disease and its victims.

And while the underrepresentation of female directors continues to be an issue at the festival, the few who were here were well rewarded by the jury headed by Pedro Almodovar.

Almodovar said: “I loved the movie”.

He fake-cried and said in halting French, “merci beaucoup madames et monsieurs”. It’s lack of succes should have come as no surprise, given that Almodovar said at the start of the festival that the Palme d’Or should not go a movie that would not be given a theatrical release. Organizers have declared that next year, streaming-only films will not be accepted for the competition.