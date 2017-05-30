Swiggy raises $80 million from Naspers in Series E funding

The startup will utilise the newly raised funds for introducing new product and service offerings to enhance customer experience.

The round comes a few days after Naspers invested over United States dollars 431 million in rival Foodpanda’s parent firm Delivery Hero.

As part of the capital raise, Ashutosh Sharma, head of investments in India for Naspers will join the Swiggy Board.

This is the first time the investment firm is pumping capital into the Indian food delivery startup, along with participation from its existing backers – Accel India, SAIF Partners India, Bessemer Venture Partners, Harmony Partners and Norwest Venture Partners. This investment – which is equal to the overall investments in the sector previous year – demonstrates Swiggy’s ability to further expand and grow in India’s online food delivery space, which has seen many players struggle to raise funds and even some fall by the wayside. He believes that Swiggy has shown impressive growth in a highly competitive market.

“In a span of three years, Swiggy has been instrumental in changing the way India eats by delivering delightful consumer experiences”, said Sriharsha Majety, co-founder and chief executive of the company. In addition, Swiggy plans to double its technology headcount and increase investments across core engineering, automation, data science, machine learning and personalisation. The fresh funds could help the company gain financial edge over rival Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. Swiggy has also unlocked the business potential for partner restaurants across eight locations in India, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Swiggy, one of the more popular food delivery platforms in India, has a reason to celebrate and bog down to continue working on its growing business.

Food start-ups are among the segments worst hit by a slowdown in funding, which have prompted companies to hold back on expansion while burning huge amounts of cash to lure customers through offers and discounts. As per an ET report, the startup posted a 65-fold increase in losses for FY 2015-16 at about $21.2 Mn (INR 137.18 Cr) from about $328K (INR 2.12 Cr) in FY 2014-15.

Swiggy’s revenue rose to Rs23.59 crore for the year ended 31 March from Rs11.59 lakh a year earlier. Total expenses stood at Rs160.77 crore, implying Swiggy burnt about Rs13 crore per month in FY16.

“We have seen 35% reduction in delivery costs and recorded 6x growth in revenues previous year”.

Founded in August 2014 by Sriharsha Majety, Nandan Reddy, and Rahul Jaimini, the platform is now functional in eight cities and has reportedly partnered with 12,000 restaurants. According to industry experts, the average order value in the USA is around $20, significantly more than the average Rs300-400 in India.