Tags: Shutdown in Kashmir Valley, Hizbul commander

Bhat, 28, was killed in a four-hour-long gunfight in a village in Tral sub-division of Pulwama district.

On May 11, terrorists had killed Lt Ummer Fayaz of Rajputana Rifles as a warning to youths who aspire to join the security forces.

Authorities are taking steps to ensure that the killing of the Hizbul commander does not flare up into any major law and order situation.

The authorities on Sunday clamped curfew and imposed restrictions in the Kashmir Valley to maintain law and order and prevent violence, an official said.

Still, thousands of people assembled in the southern Tral area to take part in the funeral of the rebel leader, Sabzar Ahmed Bhat, chanting slogans calling for Kashmir’s freedom from Indian rule. JKLF chief Yasin Malik was also arrested today and lodged in Srinagar Central Jail.

Both belonged to Rathsuna village of Tral tehsil where they were buried in the village martyrs graveyard as hundreds attended their burial.

The Tral gunfight ensued after a patrol of the army’s counter-insurgency unit Rashtriya Rifles was sacked upon near Tral town late on Friday evening.

After exchanging gunfire with the security forces, the militants took refuge in nearby houses, police said, prompting a search operation.

According to police the gunfight broke out at village Saimoo-Tral in Pulwama district, about 40 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Witnesses said a young man was killed and several other people were injured after government forces fired on the protesters near the site of the gunbattle.

Sabzar, categorised as A++ militant by the police, was active since 2015 soon after Burhan Wani’s brother Khalid Wani was killed by the government forces.

Reports emanating from Kashmir Valley said that violence has been erupted in many parts following the killing of Bhat. They said public transport was off the roads, but private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying. Many mourners were injured in clashes with police after such funerals in Srinagar and Kupwara.

Authorities had suspended internet services on mobile phones on Saturday, and on Tuesday the internet facilities on landline broadband connection was also snapped at most places in the valley to prevent spread of rumours by miscreants.

A police spokesperson on Monday afternoon said that the overall situation remained peaceful and under control throughout Kashmir.

All train services have been suspended, and the state civil services examinations postponed.