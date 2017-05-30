Takuma Sato holds off Helio Castroneves, wins Indianapolis 500

Castroneves finished second, followed by Ed Jones, Max Chilton and Tony Kanaan.

With his victory, Sato becomes the first Japanese-born driver to win the Indianapolis 500, which is billed as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

Fernando Alonso left the Brickyard on Sunday without a fairytale victory to cap his Indy 500 adventure but had no regrets as he prepared to return to his Formula One day job with McLaren. “I just can not thank enough everyone who supported me”. I dreamed of something like this since I was 12. “It was a tough, tough race, but Helio really drives fair so I can trust him. It was a fantastic race”. He wound up fourth, behind victor Takuma Sato, Castroneves and Jones.

“I have to say that you drove not like a rookie, to be honest, so congrats”, Castroneves said.

“I know Helio is always coming on charge”, Sato said. “Maybe I was meant to win it a ton of times as an owner”.

“Finishing second really sucks so close to getting my fourth”, said Castroneves. “I tried everything to win”.

After Howard hit the outside wall, his auto drifted down the track.

“We had our cars in the top 10 up and until the accident, we were in good shape”, Roger Penske said. “We avoided disaster and we nearly got (win) No. 4”. “We pitted just before the last caution which put us back up front”. “But then again we just didn’t have the outright speed we needed”.

Hinchcliffe managed to climb up to 10th with 17 laps to go, but got caught up in the five-car wreck that began with a collision between James Davison and Oriol Servia.

Racing down the front straightaway side-by-side with Sato as Lap 198 ended and Lap 199 began, Castroneves momentarily pulled ahead of Sato – bringing a roar from the crowd. A slow start dropped him back to eighth place, but as he appeared more comfortable in his vehicle, Alonso was back in contention pushing his way into the lead and holding the fastest average lap time in the race.

But it was Sato, known as a fearless driver, that made the decisive pass.

Castroneves finished 0.2011 seconds behind Sato, leaving him exactly 0.5601 seconds short of three more Indy wins.

Only one of the team’s five drivers, Will Power, qualified in the top half of the 33-car field. It was the result of a Lap 53 collision between Jay Howard and pole sitter Scott Dixon that vaulted Dixon’s vehicle into the safety materials on the inside of the track. Dixon’s vehicle flipped multiple times with debris and auto parts scattering across the track.

Andretti Autosport teams also claimed victories in 2005, 2007, 2014 and 2016, making the 54-year-old former CART Indycar champion the dominant team owner of the current era.

“I had to make a decision on which way to go”, he said of the incident.

“I was hoping that Jay was going to stay against the wall, but obviously, there was the impact”. Castroneves leads with 245 points while reigning series champion Simon Pagenaud, Sato and Dixon each has 234.

“I ducked and closed my eyes”, he laughed. I didn’t know if I can be as quick as anyone in an Indy vehicle. I came here basically to prove myself, to challenge myself.

Meanwhile, sophomore Chip Ganassi Racing driver Chilton also turned heads by leading the most laps during the Indy 500. The race was slowed by 11 cautions periods for a total of 50 laps.

While Alonso says his priority is to be in a auto with the potential of winning the Formula 1 world championship, he still sees Indy as a challenge still to be completed.

“Thanks to INDYCAR, an wonderful experience”, the 35-year-old Spaniard added. “I’m not American, but I felt really proud to race here”. I know that I can be as quick as anyone in an F1 auto.

Alonso said Sato has been a big help to him during his preparation for the Indianapolis 500.