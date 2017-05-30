Tampa to host 2018 NHL All-Star weekend

Hosting the 2018 All-Star Game is a big achievement for the Lightning, and captain Steven Stamkos described it as a “long time coming”, per the Tampa Bay Times’ Joe Smith.

That’s because the last three Olympic years (2006, 2010, 2014), there has been no All-Star Game.

The NHL announced Monday the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the 2018 NHL All-Star Game. “The All-Star Weekend in Tampa will embrace the community inside and outside of the arena, and it should be fun with the Florida weather and Gasparilla festivities that weekend”.

Beyond naming a host for next year’s All-Star Game, Monday’s news likely carries major significance regarding the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Bettman denies that the NHL is anti-Olympics, saying rather than the league is opposed to the disruption of the regular season for a break for the Olympics. “We pledge to work alongside the National Hockey League as well as leaders across Tampa Bay to deliver a world class experience for All-Star players, fans and partners”.

The league made the announcement today before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, confirming a report that came out a couple of weeks ago.

“Tampa’s a world class destination that hosts events on the global stage better than anyone and there’s no better city to host the NHL All-Star Game in America”, said Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn. “Where’s better than a hockey town with palm trees?”

This will be the second time Tampa and the Lightning have hosted the event.

Details for tickets and events have not yet been released.