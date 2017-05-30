Tape shows Hanson anxious over plane donation

“We have people homeless in the cold weather like this, we have the state of this country and you’re anxious about that from some disgruntled people? I think it’s disgusting”.

Nelson covertly recorded the conversation and then provided it to ABC’s 7:30 Program because he claims it proves that Hanson was aware that the plane was donated.

“We’ve got word there’s a story coming out in The Australian tomorrow and they’ve actually been told that Bill McNee actually donated the money to pay up front for the office for the year and for the plane”, Ms Hanson is heard saying.

Mr McNee has denied allegations he wrongly bought the plane and One Nation says it has not breached any laws regarding the declaration of donations.

Hanson: Who knows Bill’s name? No-one, we always kept it very, very quiet.

Hanson: There was only the four of us who knew.

This appears to contradict public statements from the One Nation leader that the plane belonged to her chief of staff James Ashby.

This time in a light aircraft covered in One Nation logos that no-one seems to own.

The Australian Electoral Commission is investigating the alleged donation of the plane, which has not been declared by the party.

It is the second recording to be leaked from within One Nation in the last fortnight.

One Nation claims that Nelson and Beric have leaked the information because they are salty about missing out on key roles in the party.

“That’s a complaint I’ve made”.

Hanson: They’ve already rung Bill and asked him and he said, ‘Yep, but I’ve donated to a lot of parties.

Hanson just loves to tell Australians she’s the only politician standing up for battlers, but so far she’s supported the LNP Government to pass nearly every contentious piece of legislation by reducing wages and benefits for those same Aussie battlers. “When will she start convincing us that she is actually complying with Australian electoral laws?”

McNee has said his company Vicland’s contribution of nearly $70,000 in early 2015, mostly in the form of a gift of $57,720 in rent for One Nation’s Brisbane office space, was the full extent of his donations.

“The slightest thing deviating from the truth she quickly corrects it – she is very strong on integrity and the same with James”, he told Sky News.

She also says: “Everything was above board because that was all recorded with the AEC and donations and it was all correctly done”.