Tasmania Police issue warning after escorting drunk home

However, Tasmania Police are urging fellow residents not to take a leaf out of Mr Park’s book and to ensure they have organised a safe way home before they hit the town.

The officers snapped the selfie as Reece Park gave a “hang ten” gesture from his bed in Launceston.

Australian Police confirmed that it was its officers in the picture taken on Reece’s phone during the early hours of Sunday morning, News.com.au reports.

“We got called to a taxi”, Officer Jeremy told Sunrise.

“So was just looking though my phone and turns out these good ***** took some banger selfies after they took my drunk *** home!”

“Sam was a little bit unresponsive, didn’t know where he lived”. He said on this occasion the cab company requested assistance for getting the man home, so they made a decision to lend a hand. “He wasn’t saying very much so we tried to locate where he was and we were lucky enough to figure out his address”.

‘Make a plan about how you will get home before you have a drink.

Snr Sgt Fox said that police “did not normally drive people home who were suffering from the effects of alcohol”.

The pair sat with the man, called Reece, until his friend arrived to take care of him.

‘However police are always looking for a place of safety for anyone who is affected by alcohol.’ Snr Sgt Fox said.

“People’s friends have put them in taxis thinking they’ll get themselves home safe”.