Tearful Kvitova puts trauma of knife attack behind her

Petra Kvitova and Bethanie Mattek-Sands meet in the second round of the 2017 French Open.

Any nerves Kvitova – a French Open semi-finalist in 2012 – might have had were quickly forgotten as the 15th seed hit an impressive forehand to win the match’s opening point. “Thank you for everything, you helped me through this hard time”.

Kerber has not been playing at all like one of the best at what she does, and on Sunday she became the first woman seeded No. 1 to lose in the French Open’s first round in the professional era. After picking up a racquet again in March, almost 12 weeks after the attack, Kvitova targeted a comeback at Wimbledon despite acknowledging that she wasn’t “100% ready” for Grand Slam tennis. Before this year, the earliest exits suffered by a top seed in Paris came in the second round – Justine Henin in 2004 and Serena Williams in 2014.

Clay is Kerber’s worst surface, but this season has been particularly disappointing.

“I see her this morning and I hug her”, said 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova. I mean, I had big motivation, and I know that I was going to do everything I can even if I should just run from side to side to win it. Not that recent motherhood could keep her away: The two-time Australian champion still put in an appearance on Roland Garros’s clay after announcing that her comeback would begin on grass next month. The term “pojd” is the Czech equivalent to “Come on” or “Vamos”. It is Kvitova’s signature yell on court.

Makarovas take when informed of the history made by her victory? A few hours later, Kvitova beat Eugenie Bouchard for her second Wimbledon title.

“I feel great, obviously”, she said after the match.

“The belief and the mind, the heart, it’s really important”, Kvitova said afterward. So that’s why what we try to show everyone.

“I was happy, because normally I can control my emotion on the court, so I’m happy that I kind of did it, as well, this time”.

But one word was not sufficient.

Kvitova enters the competition with a protected seeding of 15 and wanted to just “test” the waters at Roland Garros. “This match is special to me”, said Kvitova at the post-game press conference. But of course you need to have some kind of pain but not like too much, and that’s was on me, on my decision, to stop it or no.

Until about a month ago, Kvitova was still feeling considerable pain. From the beginning, I had my fingers swollen a lot, as well. She was knocked out of the 2016 French Open in round three by America’s Shelby Rogers. The net seemed to have a sense of occasion and generously helped her out twice, although she scarcely needed it.

Martina Navratilova, who was born in Czechoslovakia, welcomed Kvitova back with a Twitter post, “Fantastic to have you back playing – and congratulations for winning today”.

After the match, many current and former players congratulated Kvitova on her emotional win and her return to tennis.

PARIS (AP) – Sweat-soaked and still wearing her match outfit, Petra Kvitova was looking for someone to hug as she wandered into the players’ lounge in the French Open’s main stadium shortly after leaving the court Sunday.

“I was crying”, Rogers said. Just everything to Czech Republic to my friends, so I think they will be very happy. And now she had an even bigger claim to fame: as victor over the first No1 seed here to lose in the first round. “And we’re all happy for her”.