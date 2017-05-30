Teen targeted in deadly hate crime attack in Portland breaks her silence

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, on Monday urged US officials and organizers to cancel a “Trump Free Speech Rally” and other similar events, saying they are inappropriate and could be risky after two men were stabbed to death on a train as they tried to help a pair of young women targeted by an anti-Muslim tirade.

Ricky John Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche died after being stabbed.

A third man, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, was severely injured. At the time, police officers told local press that he had a head injury and was mentally ill but did not pose a threat.

KOIN obtained the video, which they said was recorded by a woman who asked only to be identified as KK.

Three men aboard the train intervened, with one of them saying, “You can’t disrespect these young ladies like that”, Mangum said in the video.

Friday was the beginning of Ramadan, the holiest time of the year for Muslims, and the attack prompted soul-searching in Portland, a city that prides itself on its tolerance and liberal views.

“We’re just here to say thank you”, Hudson said. “He was complaining about the city, complaining about Muslims, Christians, and it just got very violent very quick”.

When police caught up with him, Christian aimed the gun at himself in a suicide attempt before he was shot and injured by police, Kaplan said.

Early Saturday he was booked in the Multnomah County jail and has been charged with two counts each of aggravated murder and intimidation in the second degree, a hate crime offense.

He will make a first court appearance Monday, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson told The Oregonian that the suspect was using “hate speech or biased language” while riding a MAX train. “He ranted how he was a nihilist”.

He was photographed by a newspaper in April giving a Nazi salute at a Portland rally, and his Facebook profile contains neo-Nazi statements such as, “Yep”.

Muslims make up about one per cent of the adult population of OR, according to a 2014 survey by the Pew Research Centre. Best and Meche were killed. What do we know about him at this point?

The girls were scared and moved to the back of the train while a stranger jumped in to help.

The pair have been honoured as heroes by Portland’s mayor and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, but the president has remained silent, despite tweeting 10 times on Sunday on topics ranging from healthcare to fake news.

“I told him, ‘You’re a attractive man”.

Witness Rachel Macy told CBS affiliate KOIN she had been with Meche in his final moments on the train. “I just didn’t want him to be alone”, Macy said.

His mother, Mary Christian, told the Huffington Post, “I can’t imagine he would do anything like this, unless he was on drugs or something. I’m so sorry the world is so cruel, ‘” Macy said.

“That was a very stark image for me”, Zafar said.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said he hopes the victims will inspire “changes in the political dialogue in this country”.

In an e-mail last Saturday, Mr Namkai Meche’s sister, Ms Vajra Alaya-Maitreya, said her brother lived “a joyous and full life” with an enthusiasm that was infectious.

Best was an Army veteran who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan. When police approached him, he begged them to kill him, the Oregonian reported, but they were finally able to subdue him.

“I want to say thank you so much. You will always be our hero”.