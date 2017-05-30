Teen Targeted In Portland Hate Attack Thanks Men Who Died Defending Her

One of the victims of the hate speech is sending her thanks to those who came to her defense, according to KPTV.

Angel Sauls, left, helps her stepdaughter, Coco Douglas arrange a sign and some painted rocks she made for a memorial in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, May 27, 2017, for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women. “Our prayers are w/ them”, Trump said in a Twitter message before taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

“He told us to go back to Saudi Arabia, and he told us we shouldn’t be here, to get out of his country”, Mangum said.

“He was telling us that basically we weren’t worth anything and we should just kill ourselves”, she said in a video posted on CNN’s website on Monday.

She and her friend had chose to move to a different part of the train because they were scared and then strangers jumped in to stand up to their harasser, Mangum told the news station. “I wish we would hear you say these names, or even just tweet them”, Rather wrote Sunday in an open letter to the president, which was shared more than 150,000 times. “Then they just all started arguing”, Destinee said.

The two young women “could have been the victims, but three heroes jumped in and supported them”, he said.

Police identified the dead as 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley, Oregon, and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland.

KK said she felt there was “something really wrong” with the man, whom she caught on cellphone video. Another victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived. You got a problem with what I’m saying?

But what a president says, who he has around him, and the tone he sets can set the tone for the nation at large. “I couldn’t imagine what you’re going through right now as far as losing someone and I’m sorry it had to be at the hands of my children”, Hudson said. “He’s like, ‘You want some of me, you’re a snitch, come on after me, you want some of this?’ and started chasing me”, Hall said.

Christian was charged with two counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder, all felonies.

“I just want to say thank you to the people who put their life on the line for me because they didn’t even know me and they lost their lives because of me and my friend and the way we look”, she said through tears.

Police said detectives are looking at Christian’s background, “including the information publicly available about the suspect’s extremist ideology”.

