Teenage Target Of Portland Killer Thanks The Men Who Died Defending Her

USA police have identified the two men killed by a white supremacist on a train in Portland as they attempted to defend passengers the suspect was bullying.

Police said one of the two young women on the train was wearing a hijab.

“It appears preliminarily that the victims – at least a couple of them – were trying to intervene in his behavior, deescalate him and protect some other people on the train when (the suspect) viciously attacked them”, Simpson said.

“I want to say thank you so much”, she said.

Mangum said the man told them “to go back to Saudi Arabia” and told them to get out of “his country”.

“I am very thankful as a Muslim, I am very thankful as a Portlander. that we stand together here as one”, Muhammad Najieb, an imam at the Muslim Community Center, told The Associated Press Saturday. A LaunchGood campaign spearheaded by Muslims to support the victims’ families has raised nearly $400,000, and on Monday one of the targeted girls joined the tributes, issuing a tearful thanks to those who “put their life on the line for me”.

On Friday, Jeremy Joseph Christian – a 35-year-old who was known to authorities – stabbed to death 53-year-old Ricky John Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, after they stepped in to defend two girls Christian was bullying. “Then they just all started arguing”.

She says the man said they were nothing and they should kill themselves.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said, “Two men lost their lives standing up to somebody spewing hateful words directed at Muslim passengers on an afternoon commuter train”.

She said Trump and his followers are not willing to give proper condolences or take the necessary steps to counter acts of violence against Muslims. “It was just blood everywhere and we just started running for our lives”.

That’s when one of the men stuck up for them, she said, but it ended violently.

Namkai-Meche, who graduated from Reed College in 2016 with a degree in economics, had just begun work at an environmental consulting company, according to reports. The military veteran worked as a technician for the city of Portland and gravitated towards public service.

Police said on Saturday that Best died at the scene and that Meche succumbed to his wounds at a hospital after Christian slit their throats.

The FBI and US Attorney for OR are working with police in Portland on the investigation.

Asha Noor, a representative of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in MI, said Trump’s condemnation of Friday’s suspected hate crime was “inadequate” and “extremely late”.

In the second, he said “I look forward to paying my respects to our fearless men and women on this Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery later this morning”.

“When the time comes, we will come forward”, her mother said.

One of the two girls being harassed has also spoken publicly.