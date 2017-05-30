Telangana: Man who went missing after marriage was killed by father-in-law

23-year-old Amboji Naresh, who was believed to be missing since May 1, was killed by father-in-law Srinivas Reddy, who was unhappy with the inter-caste marriage.

According to reports, Reddy killed his son-in-law there itself help of his brother and nephew.

The Telangana State Council of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that the government order a comprehensive inquiry into the murder of A. Naresh as well as that of “suicide” by Swathi in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Police made the arrest after the charred remains of missing Amaresh were found in Srinivas Reddy’s field near Bhongir. “He and Sathi Reddy chased him on their bikes, caught him and took him to his field, where the murder happened”, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat. The two accused burned the body. The police also arrested one Sathi Reddy in connection with the crime.

Days after Naresh went missing, his wife Tummala Swathi committed suicide at her parent’s house on May 16.

The couple was married less than two months ago. Reddy further added that Naresh did not have a job and he never had money to purchase ration.

Reddy, who comes from an upper caste, had also filed a dowry case against Naresh and his parents. On complaint about his son’s disappearance and the High Court’s directions on the same, special teams were formed and sent to Mumbai and Hyderabad to trace Naresh.

Nareshs father Venkataiah moved court on May 15 suspecting some foul play by Swathis father in his sons disappearance.

Swathi had to appear in the case on May 18 but she ended her life two days earlier. Soon after this, the probe in the missing case was handed over to a senior cop.

The Rachakonda Police Commissioner had appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police Venkateshwar Rao to head the investigations.