Hundreds in the metro came together at the Omaha National Cemetery on Schram Road to remember the fallen during it’s first ever Memorial Day ceremony.

President Donald Trump is expressing his nation’s “boundless and undying” gratitude to Americans who have fallen in battle and to the families they left behind.

“Since I lost my son, now I know what Memorial Day means”, said Mable Harris. “It’s truly an honor to be here”.

A military color guard placed a memorial wreath at the service to honor veterans. At 1500 hours (three p.m.), Congress has enacted a national moment of silence.

Asked what meaning Memorial Day held for him, Secretary Kelly said: “Sad”. He also discussed legislation that had recently been passed by state legislators to help active-duty personnel.

Paying the ultimate sacrifice, so we didn’t have to. A rifle salute and the playing of taps echoed through the national burial site.

“I thought the program went well”.

“He taught me to love words and to love learning”, she said.

“It’s also a day of healing that they come out and they see everyone remember their loved one and the veterans”, he said.

Services, parades, barbecues and other events are planned over Memorial Day weekend to honor the men and women who gave their lives serving in the armed forces.

Lynda Grant, another attendee who visited two loved ones after the ceremony, echoed Griffeth’s sentiments.

“All in all, this is the best country there is”, said Cronin.

The president is to deliver his first Memorial Day address and lay a wreath at the cemetery, the final resting place for many USA military members and others who have served the country.