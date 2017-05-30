Tense discussions dominate G7 summit in Italy

President Donald Trump on Saturday said his maiden trip overseas was a “home run” and he vowed to overcome the threat of terrorism, concluding a grueling five-stop sprint that ended with the promise of an imminent decision on the much-discussed Paris climate accord.

Back in 2012, Trump had tweeted: “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make USA manufacturing non-competitive”, in a comment that was picked up by former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton during her presidential campaign previous year. A top White House adviser said the president’s views were evolving on the issue.

The agreement was entered into under the Obama Administration.

A tough debate is expected on issues like trade and climate change, already raised in Brussels at talks between Mr Trump and European Union leaders on Thursday.

In a vaguely worded statement issued Saturday following their meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau and Trump also discussed how important it is for leaders to work together when it comes to confronting challenges facing the world.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out of the G7 summit Saturday calling it a success, even though the United States did not commit to the Paris climate accord.

“This was the most challenging G7 summit in years”, European Council President Donald Tusk said when the meetings concluded. In the statement, several countries signaled support for the Paris Climate Accord, which was approved by an overwhelming part of the global community during the Obama administration.

“The whole discussion about climate has been hard, or rather very unsatisfactory“, Merkel said after the summit. Trump had said he would listen to what U.S. partners have to say at the G7 before making a decision on how to proceed.

The US has been hesitant to give its backing to the Paris agreement amid shifting policies in Trump’s administration, Efe news reported.

He told reporters it was the first time that the G-7 had recognized the North Korean threat as a priority issue.

President Donald Trump privately told several confidants that he will be pulling out of the Paris climate deal, three sources with direct knowledge told Axios.

Questions continue about allegations that his campaign and associates had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.

“We’re gonna have a lot of strength and we’re gonna have a lot of peace”, he told them.

In the recent past, presidents have typically selected countries close by, like Canada and Mexico, since foreign trips can be such a high-stakes environment for a new leader.

That the Canada-U.S. trading relationship, named or not, would be the main thrust of a quick chat is no surprise.

Despite maintaining the sanctions, G7 leaders expressed willingness to cooperate with Russian Federation in the fight against global terrorism and defusing the Syrian crisis.