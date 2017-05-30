Terror in Manchester- Search For Possible 2nd Bomb Underway

Manchester-born Abedi, a university dropout, grew up in a Libyan family in the northwestern English city.

“This evening (Friday 26 May 2017) we have arrested a 44-year-old man in the Rusholme area on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act”.

Ariana Grande has broken her social media silence four days after the terror attack that took place in Manchester on Monday night to pay her respects to the victims and their families and announce a benefit concert in their honour.

According to the newspaper, British authorities said the supposed detonator was being carried in the bomber’s left hand.

Grande noted that from the start of her Dangerous Woman tour, she intended for her concerts to be “a safe space for fans”, where they could “escape, celebrate [and] heal” – and she said the attack wouldn’t change that. “He was in contact with his brother and he knew about the attack”, the officer said.

They said one thread of the investigation involves pursuing whether Abedi could have been part of a larger terror cell that included Mohamed Abrini, otherwise known as “the man in the hat”, with connections to the Brussels and Paris attacks.

“From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was meant to be a safe space for my fans”, the 23-year-old added.

Even though the senior Abedi denied that he was a member of the Libyan Islamic Fighting group, former Libyan security official Abdel-Basit Haroun told the AP that the elder Abedi was a member in the 1990s of the group, which had links to al-Qaida. British officials, however, have not commented on whether Abedi had links to IS or other extremist groups.

United States intelligence sources told American media that Abedi’s family reported their concerns that the young man was becoming radicalised to British authorities.

“I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week”. He said the bomb’s construction suggested a “level of sophistication” that might indicate foreign training.

A police officer stands outside Didsbury mosque in Manchester.

Campaigning in Britain’s general election, set for June 8, is resuming after being suspended because of the bombing late Monday following an Ariana Grande concert.

The New York Times defended its coverage, saying: “The images and information presented were neither graphic nor disrespectful of victims, and consistent with the common line of reporting on weapons used in horrific crimes”.

Britain views the U.S. as its closest ally and the countries also share intelligence as part of the Five Eyes network, which also includes New Zealand, Australia and Canada. “I heard the news that they are suspecting he was the bomber”, the elder Abedi said.