Terrorism, Ukraine and Syria conflicts at heart of Macron, Putin meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday leveled a remarkable criticism of two Russian media outlets – with Russian President Vladimir Putin standing by his side.

But at a joint news conference after their talks, ill-feeling came to the surface over past allegations made by Macron’s camp that state-funded Russian news outlets had sought to destabilise his campaign.

The two leaders emerged from their first meeting – discussions at the sumptuous Palace of Versailles that lasted more than an hour longer than planned – clearly still at odds on multiple issues, but also seemingly keen not to let their differences define their fledgling relationship.

“We agreed that, of course, it is necessary to increase youth exchanges, more students from Russian Federation should study in France and from France – in Russian Federation, to study history, culture, languages of the peoples of our countries”, Putin said.

Mr Putin emphasised the need for closer co-operation between Russian Federation and France, two nuclear-armed permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Speaking after talks with French president Emmanuel Macron today, he said Moscow did not try to influence the French vote.

Macron had banned the outlets after Sputnik targeted him with “gay” smears, which he says were aimed at destabilising his campaign. “And I will not give into that in any way”, he added.

“They behaved like organs of influence, of propaganda and of lying propaganda”, he said.

Putin has also denied that Russian Federation attempted to influence the U.S. election.

His invitation to the Russia leader was a surprise after the tough stance on Russia Mr Macron took during the French election.

The Kremlin and RT itself have rejected allegations of meddling in the election.

“A very clear red line exists on our side, the use of chemical weapons by whomever”, he said at a joint news conference in Versailles with Putin, while adding that he wants to “strengthen France’s partnership with Russian Federation”.

He said the meeting with Ms Le Pen did not represent an attempt to sway the race.

In Versailles, Macron and Putin will inaugurate an exhibition marking 300 years of Franco-Russian ties since the visit of Russia’s modernising tsar Peter the Great to France in 1717. “We will do it and we will call it the ‘Dialogue of Trianon, ‘” – Macron said at a press conference after the meeting.

Macron, whose country is part of a Western coalition that supports rebel groups and has accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of using chemical weapons, said any further use of chemical weapons in Syria was a red line for France which would result in reprisals.

He did not specify what form such reprisals could take, but France flies warplanes over Syria and Iraq, striking IS targets as part of an global coalition.

“It’s the guiding principle of our action in Syria and in which I want. for us to be able to strengthen our partnership with Russian Federation”.

“Big things are built over time”, he said.

“On these subjects, I have thus very precisely indicated to President Putin the expectations of France, and we have agreed to have an extremely regular follow-up together”.

“We talked today mostly about our bilateral relations”.