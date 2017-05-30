Terry eyes Wembley return as a manager

“Hopefully one day I will be back at Wembley as a manager, that is kind of the ambition”, Terry was quoted by Sky Sports.

This season’s Premier League title was the fifth of Terry’s spell at Chelsea and he is confident the players can continue to improve in his absence next year.

Terry was an unused substitute on Saturday at Wembley, as his 22-year Blues spell as man and boy ended with a 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

He added: “I’m looking forward to see him lift the (Premier League) cup and I think all the players want to see this”.

Chelsea legend John Terry says he has not yet decided whether he will retire from playing this summer, but says his long-term aim is to become a top-level manager.

Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion have been linked with moves for Terry, who is believed to be interested in moving into management when he hangs up his boots. I think I have got too much to give and I have learned too much not to pass that on, whether that is initially to a younger generation or eventually at this level.

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea assistant Steve Holland has released an interview with TalkSPORT to talk about the future of one of the most successful and popular managers of modern football. “But it’s always good to have options”.

“I think he’s going to have a quiet week away, he may even be away now”. “Listen, clearly we have to keep improving year after year”.

“You can’t stand still in the transfer market”. Everyone needs to keep raising the bar.

“Leaving me out the side was probably a tough decision for the manager but he was very honest straight away”.

“Really stepping into the shoes that me, Lamps, Didier, Ash, Pete have left”.