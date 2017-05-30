Chelsea’s English defender John Terry salutes the crowd at the end of the presentation ceremony for the English Premier League trophy at the end of the Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London on May 21, 2017.

Terry could yet play one more game for Chelsea, if he appears in this weekend’s FA Cup final.

Sunderland were somewhat complicit in the whole farewell, as David Moyes admitted that his side had agreed to kick the ball out of play on 26 minutes.

“I could not care less, I promise you”, Terry told reporters.

The Italian manager thinks that the 28-year-old striker still has a lot to give for the team and is part of his plans for next season.

Terry started the game and was subbed off in the 26th minute – his shirt number – then received a sustained ovation from supporters and a guard of honour from his teammates.

The Blues are now celebrating winning the Premier League title in the Italian manager’s first campaign in England.

‘Me and them have an unbelievable rapport and have had for 22 years and no-one, whatever you write or someone says or someone’s opinion, can ever get in the way of that.

The Blues captain arranged with manager Antonio Conte to be replaced on the 26minute but the information was leaked and fans claim to have made big money from betting on the switch.

Further concerns were raised after a bookmaker paid out thousands of pounds to three punters who bet on the specific time of the substitution, which corresponded to Terry’s shirt number.

“Twenty-two years I’ve been at the club, so I honestly I couldn’t care less what other people say”. I am very grateful to them, and it was something I will never forget.

Terry’s final game for Chelsea will come in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley.

John Terry has been a top-quality centre-back for a decade-and-a-half, he has been an exceptional leader, and he has been one of the toughest competitors to play the game this century.

