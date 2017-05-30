The Asset Advisors Corp Has $419000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

The Capstone Asset Management Company holds 322,180 shares with $17.96 million value, down from 332,446 last quarter. This company shares are 4.09% off its target price of $61.33 and the current market capitalization stands at $37.92B.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.33 on May 26, reaching $58.92. About 187,752 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 75.34% since May 29, 2016 and is uptrending.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 3.15% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Deutsche Bank maintained Emerson Electric Co. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. Shares for $1.01M were sold by Klasko Stephen K. M.D. on Friday, May 12.

Dillon & Associates Inc. held its stake in Emerson Electric Co. It has outperformed by 1.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.18, from 0.99 in 2016Q3. It worsened, as 61 investors sold EMR shares while 465 reduced holdings. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,721 shares. Catalyst Limited Liability Company accumulated 69,096 shares. 118,726 were reported by Guyasuta Inv Advsr. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 3.59 million shares. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 10,858 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 4.02%. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.1% or 22,473 shares. Goelzer Investment Management holds 0.05% or 6,832 shares in its portfolio. (NYSE:EMR). 94,772 were accumulated by Umb Financial Bank N A Mo. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $64.36. “(EMR) Raised to B at TheStreet” was first posted by Transcript Daily and is owned by of Transcript Daily. New York-based Metropolitan Life has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 30,445 shares. Therefore 19% are positive. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Institutional investors now hold around $26.62 billion or 71% in EMR stock. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Monday, September 26.

08/19/2016 – Emerson Electric Company was downgraded to ” by analysts at Credit Suisse. Nasdaq.com’s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Co”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 4. (NYSE:EMR) on Monday, July 18 with “Equalweight” rating. (NYSE:EMR). Glg Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 36,628 shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

More recent Emerson Electric Co. Iberiabank holds 66,944 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 15.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.8 per share. This translates into $435.79M profit for EMR giving the stock a 21.66 P/E. The third largest holder is State Street Corp, which now holds $1.87 billion worth of this stock and that ownership represents almost 4.92% of its market capitalization. On Tuesday, February 21 Train Michael H. sold $642,937 worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was sold by Pelch Steven J. The insider Blaser Thomas E bought 3,750 shares worth $263,813. (NYSE:EMR). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.02% stake.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. “Earnings Climb 2% In Q2” on May 02, 2017.

More important recent Emerson Electric Co. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 1.95% in Emerson Electric Co. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58.

Among 23 analysts covering AT&T Inc. Therefore 67% are positive. CNX Coal Resources LP had 24 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

09/23/2016 – Emerson Electric Company had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained Schlumberger Limited.

Among 11 analysts covering CNX Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CNXC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. FBR Capital maintained AT&T Inc. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $50 target. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 27 by Goldman Sachs. Standpoint Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 20 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:T) on Tuesday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Fool.com’s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Starts Over-Delivering for Investors” with publication date: May 03, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.03, from 1.09 in 2016Q3. (NASDAQ:NLST) for 139,790 shares. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. Exchange Cap Mngmt holds 600 shares. Fdx reported 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited. Prentiss Smith Company owns 16,661 shares. 31,648 are held by Cambridge Rech Advsrs. Johnson Invest Counsel has 318,385 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. (NYSE:SLB) for 46,815 shares. Guardian Capital LP stated it has 7,163 shares. Barnett And Inc reported 277 shares. Marshwinds Advisory Communication has 63,514 shares. BESE’s SI was 300 shares in May as released by FINRA. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Netlist, Inc. (NYSE:SLB) for 2,767 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.