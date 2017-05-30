The Big Leagues: Cavs meet Warriors in NBA Finals

The uptempo lineup sparked Golden State’s game-changing comeback.

Perhaps most impressive is the amount of minutes James has logged in his career and his durability he’s maintained.

The substitute coach compared the upcoming match against the Cavaliers in the upcoming NBA Finals to the “Lion King” theme of the “circle of life”. As a team, they average nearly 14 turnovers-something the Cavs can use to their advantage. “I think once we get to Game 1, that might be a good time to make a decision one way or the other”.

Last year, the Golden State Warriors were undeniably phenomenal, breaking records left, right and centre, regular and postseason. “So, he has to make those [in-game] decisions”, Kerr said. This isn’t the same team that upended the Warriors in 7 games last season. “I’m about a great Finals and I think it’s going to be one of the best ever”. Mike Brown has been serving as the interim since Game 3 of the series against the Portland Trail Blazers, and Golden State has suffered no hiccups. Are you SURE they’re not the favorites?

Kerr, 51, traveled with the team for the final two games of the Western Conference Finals in San Antonio, the first time he joined the Warriors on the road since taking his indefinite leave on April 23.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the third consecutive meeting between the Cavs and the Warriors in the Finals. “I would say I’ve gotten a little bit better, that’s why I’m here talking to you right now, but you can probably tell I’m not sitting here happy-go-lucky”. You saw me in the fourth quarter of Game 2, I could not sit still in my chair, it was that much pain.

What Kerr wouldn’t say, however, was that he is ready to return. Both these teams want it and both deserve it.

Kerr has battled migraines and nausea and has visibly looked to be in great pain when he coached through his ailments and Kerr says he’s still feeling those effects even if he is getting closer to a return. “It is weird. But we’re doing okay”.

As the Warriors prepare for the biggest games of their season, and a series that will play a large role in validating – or invalidating – everything that Kerr has built, they continue to wait and wonder if the man at the center of it will be able to be a full participant. So he’ll remain sidelined until he is – and the Warriors will remain wondering when, or if, that day will come this season.