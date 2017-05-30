The Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Price Target at $144.18

Neustar Inc now has $1.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $140.5. About 202,312 shares traded.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 12.11% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. It has outperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Digital Realty Trust Reit Inc Trus now has $18.67 billion valuation.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.23 on May 26, reaching $36.92. The stock is now trading -1.72% away from the 52-week high and separated 42.77% from the 52-week low. It has outperformed by 8.72% the S&P500.

Since December 7, 2016, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $19.52 million activity. On Wednesday, December 7 NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM sold $575,654 worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 75,411 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 101,297 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. Schlitz Lei Zhang sold 33,629 shares worth $4.35M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.06, from 0.76 in 2016Q3. It is negative, as 51 investors sold ITW shares while 398 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. The firm exchanged a volume of 0.69 million shares at hands. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC). New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. Keeley Asset Management accumulated 4,412 shares. Moreover, Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 1.24% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. (NYSE:ITW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 4,560 shares. Fiera Cap has 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 149,840 shares. Has $688,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. Vaughan David Invs Inc Il owns 1,662 shares. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Nordea Investment Ab stated it has 24,893 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 69,834 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 47,704 shares or 0.16% of their U.S. portfolio. (NYSE:ITW). Pnc Finance Services Group owns 1.89M shares or 0.26% of their USA portfolio. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/illinois-tool-works-inc-itw-shares-sold-by-riverbridge-partners-llc-updated-updated.html. (NYSE:ITW) for 107,000 shares. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Therefore 14% are positive. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post $6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year. (NYSE:ITW) plummeted -0.09% to $140.37. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, September 7. As per Monday, December 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 21 report. OH ADV raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 79.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $135 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 21. On Thursday, June 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. (NYSE:ITW) on Thursday, June 23 to “Neutral” rating.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Mead Johnson Nutrition Co (NYSE:MJN) stake by 311,324 shares to 378,102 valued at $26.75 million in 2016Q4. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,285.28. Nimble Storage Inc (NYSE:NMBL) was raised too. The short interest to Illinois Tool Works Incorporated’s float is 2%.

Bargain stock hunters have honed in their attention of late on shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. This translates into $566.12 million profit for ITW giving the stock a 21.43 P/E. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09.

Since December 2, 2016, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $65,700 activity. $403,881 worth of stock was sold by Skorny Henry on Monday, March 6. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,740 shares of company stock worth $17,223,303. Hartnett John R. sold 7,500 shares worth $927,675.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.34, from 0.59 in 2016Q3. Kanaly reported 6 shares. Dynamic Management Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Boston Common Asset Lc invested in 0.26% or 14,467 shares. Kcg Inc owns 19,981 shares or 0.03% of their USA portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 4,813 shares in its portfolio. (NYSE:ITW). Ironbridge Lp has 194,955 shares. Route One Investment Company L.P., a California-based fund reported 6.39 million shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in PHH Corporation (NYSE:PHH). Prudential Fincl reported 206,925 shares. Neuberger Berman Llc holds 0.03% or 154,006 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 66,588 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Syngenta (NYSE:SYT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. The company maintains price to book ratio of 10.81. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Thursday, April 21. As per Wednesday, September 30, the company rating was initiated by Cowen & Co.

The company maintained ROI for the last twelve months at 16.50%. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 39,266 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102 target in Tuesday, August 25 report. William Blair downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, December 15 report.

06/06/2016 – Illinois Tool Works Inc. had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer.