The Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Shares Sold by IronBridge Capital Management LP

The SI to Forterra Incorporated’s float is 8.01%. It is down 4.96% since May 23, 2016 and is uptrending. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,492,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter. Curtiss Wright Corp now has $3.90B valuation. The stock rose 0.62% or $0.53 reaching $85.7.

The counter witnessed a trading volume of 2.48 million shares versus an average volume of 1.13 million shares during last trading session. It has underperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. The Firm offers products for a range of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution and drainage. Therefore 35% are positive. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. As per Friday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 66,279 shares. Shares for $183,355 were sold by Ferdenzi Paul J on Monday, November 14. The firm earned "Hold" rating on Thursday, September 8 by Societe Generale.

09/22/2014 – Wells Fargo began new coverage on Curtiss-Wright Corporation giving the company a “market perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, November 14. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, December 5 with “Buy”.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service firm that designs, makes, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered services and products to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. (NYSE:CW). 455,436 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. The Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 46,410 shares with $1.45 million value, up from 34,394 last quarter. The insider Jakubowitz Harry sold 1,460 shares worth $143,197.

11/11/2016 – Curtiss-Wright Corporation was downgraded to “neutral” by analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (NYSE:CW) was sold by Quinly Tom P on Wednesday, February 8.

Hartline Investment Corp increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 20,700 shares to 25,912 valued at $1.69 million in 2016Q4. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co owns 473,209 shares or 0.45% of their United States portfolio. The stock of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 2 by Evercore. Analysts have placed a $103.25 price target on Curtiss-Wright Corporation, suggesting a 15.66% gain from recent close. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 11.36% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CW’s profit will be $43.45 million for 21.86 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp.by 38.5% in the first quarter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2016Q3.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Sold All: 19 Reduced: 82 Increased: 78 New Position: 39. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. (NYSE:CW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 6,548 shares. Ls Advsrs owns 3,090 shares or 0.02% of their U.S. portfolio. Pnc Services Inc stated it has 65,587 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. (NYSE:CW). Prudential reported 27,934 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) opened at 89.33 on Friday. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corp. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability accumulated 55,591 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Ghp Inv Advsr owns 28,217 shares. Bluestein R H & has 5,000 shares.

11/03/2014 – Curtiss-Wright Corporation was upgraded to ” by analysts at Topeka Capital Markets. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Therefore 20% are positive. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/547-92-million-in-sales-expected-for-curtiss-wright-corp-cw-this-quarter-updated-updated.html. On Friday, November 11 the stock rating was downgraded by CL King to “Neutral”.