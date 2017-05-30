The Difference Between Dads of Girls and Dads of Boys

When the researchers did MRI brains scans on the dads in the study, they found that when the fathers saw photos of their child with happy, sad, or neutral expressions, the areas of their brains linked to reward and emotion regulation lit up more, compared to the dads with sons. When they were showed pictures of an unknown adult, an unknown child and their own child with different facial expressions, fathers of girls had a stronger neural response to their daughters’ happy expressions while fathers of boys had a stronger response to their sons’ neutral expressions.

A new study is the first to combine brain scans of fathers with behavioral data collected as fathers interacted with their children in a real-world setting.

Researchers of a new study have found that fathers of toddler daughters tend to be more attentive to their children compared with fathers with sons. Fathers of daughters also used more words associated with the body, such as “belly”, “cheek”, “face”, “fat”, and “feet”. Citing said study, Fox 25 Boston wrote that fathers of male toddlers were more involved in what is known as rough-and-tumble play, while using words that related to achievement. The researchers suggest that the language difference might have a link with future academic performance of the children. “These biases may be unconscious, or may actually reflect deliberate and altruistically motivated efforts to shape children’s behavior in line with social expectations of adult gender roles that fathers feel may benefit their children”. The device randomly turned on for 50 seconds every nine minutes to record any sound during the 48-hour period.

“Most dads are trying to do the best they can and do all the things they can to help their kids succeed”, Mascaro said, “but it’s important to understand how their interactions with their children might be subtly biased based on gender”. They are more open to expressing their emotions, as well as engaging in a gentler playtime, including singing and storytelling.

Given the good deal of subconscious observations Mascaro made, she added in her statement that it was easy for the device’s wearers to forget they had it on and that it would be tracking their language for purposes of the study. Mascaro said that their study provides one of the richest datasets for fathers now available, as it combines real-world behavioral assessments with brain responses.

Mascaro explains that girls might become more empathetic because of the attentiveness of their fathers to their emotions.

Why this difference exists is still unclear, and more research needs to be done to determine what behavior is a result of biological differences and what is a product of internalized cultural and social norms. Researchers said that this innocent interaction may be possibly linked to body image problems that tend to more commonly occur in girls than boys.

Previous research has shown that rough-and-tumble play by parents can help young children better regulate their emotions.

A separate report from GlobalNews.ca took a look at how Mascaro conducted her rather peculiar, yet revealing study on how dads treat daughters differently.