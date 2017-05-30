The fake news is coming from Trump’s White House

In the days after the meeting with Mr. Kislyak, Mr. Kushner had a separate meeting with Sergey N. Gorkov, a Russian banker with close ties to President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Despite earlier speculation that Kushner would be a “moderating” force in the White House, a growing body of evidence suggests that the real estate scion has often pushed Trump in a more confrontational direction.

Until the reports about Kushner’s involvement in the Russian Federation probe, NBC reported President Donald Trump’s son-in-law had been given a main role in leading a new White House war room to specifically handle the Russia-related issues, but now officials are doubtful that he will take on this task However, Kushner remains focused on work and eager to help out with the investigation, sources say.

In an apparent dig at the US intelligence community, Trump also tweeted yesterday that British Prime Minister Theresa May was “very angry” about the leaking of information the United Kingdom gave to the USA about last Monday’s terrorist bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

The White House disclosed the meeting only in March, playing down its significance.

The result is that we end up with a president who at 8:33 a.m. says that it’s his opinion “that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, and then at 10:43 a.m. says that the prime minister of the United Kingdom was mad about information that was leaked. He added that it is “very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers”.

Trump, who made no public appearances Sunday, was expected to deliver remarks at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. More attorneys with deep experience in Washington investigations are expected to be added, along with crisis communication experts, to help the White House in the weeks ahead.

As he mulls changes, Trump has entertained bringing his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, formally back into the fold. Both Lewandowski and Bossie discussed the prospect with the president before his trip, according to a person told of the conversations. Nonetheless, Lewandowski has the trust of the president – an advantage that many of Trump’s aides lack.

In the tweet above, Trump didn’t specify which anonymous sources he is taking issue with. He has signaled he will soon make a decision on whether to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. Aside from the Russian Federation investigation, the president still has to make an official decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement all the while defend his budget plan and hope his health care bill garners support in the Senate. I’ve also read too many spy novels. Trump tweeted. Trump said the massive tax cuts / reforms that he has submitted is moving along in the process very well. “Big benefits to all!” “ObamaCare is dead – the Republicans will do much better!”