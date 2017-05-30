The Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) Bond Prices Rise 4%

(NYSE:HOV) traded down 3.77% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.55.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a builder of residential homes. The stock, after opening at $2.67, hit $2.55 through the close by scoring -3.77%. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $91.00 and were trading at $84.50 last week.

Analysts await Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. It has outperformed by 35.20% the S&P500. The firm exchanged a volume of 1.13 million shares at hands. The Keywise Capital Management Ltd holds 16,100 shares with $1.13 million value, down from 149,800 last quarter. Flowserve Corp now has $6.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.86 on May 26, reaching $119.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,829 shares. TAL Education Group (ADR) (NYSE:XRS) has 0.00% since May 29, 2016 and is. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Therefore 0 are positive. TAL Education had 17 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. The rating was downgraded by JMP Securities to “Mkt Underperform” on Thursday, January 12. MKM Partners analysts stated on 03/06/2016 that they maintained their Neutral rating. HOV price is down almost -16.08% from its 52-week high price of $2.96 a share but is up about 40.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.51 a share. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts. Since an alpha above 1 hints at more gains, investors can predict some further rally scope. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2016Q3. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 83.3% in the first quarter. 5,415 are owned by Mcf Advsr. Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) shares have moved 5.32% in the week and 3.05% in the month. Over the short term, some market observers may have noticed that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 7.02% short float with 15 days to cover. (NYSE:HOV). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 940,244 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tfs Capital Llc owns 638,182 shares or 0.47% of their United States portfolio. The New York-based Gagnon Securities Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. D E Shaw And stated it has 111,670 shares. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/05/28/250300-shares-in-hovnanian-enterprises-inc-hov-acquired-by-canada-pension-plan-investment-board.html. (NYSE:HOV). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 21.4% in the first quarter. (NYSE:HOV) has been 1.03 million shares per day over the past 30 days. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,037 shares. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,583,000. It also reduced Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) stake by 104,094 shares and now owns 421,351 shares. The company’s current price-earnings ratio amounts to 28.55 times earnings, above the average P/E ratio of 12.97 times earnings. The rating was downgraded by Brean Capital to “Hold” on Friday, May 6.

The Stock now has a consensus recommendation of 4.00. The firm has “Buy” rating by Brean Capital given on Wednesday, July 27. Suntrust Robinson initiated Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) on Tuesday, November 3 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, April 19. In that case, its shares would mark a 5.1% decline from the most recent price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.