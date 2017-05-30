The Internet Is Loving Dragon Ball’s First Female Super Saiyan

Dragon Ball Super Episode 93 spoilers are leaked online.

The previous episode was a rather interesting one as we got to see something we have never ever before in the entire Dragon Ball franchise.

When Majin Buu sleeps for next two months, Goku is anxious about the upcoming Tournament of Power. However, Krillin was forced to join the team again as Beerus told him that he will wipe him out if he backs out. Majin Buu fell asleep and he’s not going to wake up anytime soon. Apart from this, a recent panel in the Animazement 2017 Convention has just confirmed a significant rumor that has been emerging as of late about Frieza, the possible replacement of Majin Buu for Universe 7’s representative team in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super episode 93 is titled as “The 10th fighter is you!”

The preview for next week’s episode showed Frieza seemingly amused at Goku and his plight.

Aside from Caulifa, another character who is expected to have a transformation in the forthcoming “Dragon Ball Super” Episode 92. And now, everyone is thinking what the reaction of Frieza is going to be. Since Frieza is ridiculously formidable in his Golden form, and seeing as the villain has probably been training in Hell, there is a good chance that the villain would be more than a match for Goku’s SSJB form, a transformation that has mostly been nerfed during the past few months. You can have a look at the summary below, and see what we’re talking about.

In the official trailer for the episode, Goku went to see Frieza for the sake of winning the tournament. “How will Frieza respond to Goku’s unexpected invitation…?!” Read to know why Freeza aka Frieza returns. Whatever the case is, the addition of Frieza to Universe 7’s team will definitely increase their strength. This episode will air on June 4, 2017.