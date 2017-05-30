The Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Stake Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

Institutional investors now hold around $3.79 billion or 92.6% in PDCO stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Looking at this figure it suggests that the shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. Unfavorable foreign exchange rate and higher operating expenses are major concerns at present. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down.2% on a year-over-year basis. “Finally the stocks overvaluation reflects a relatively boring scenario that might be a cause for investors’ concern”. Patterson Companies Inc. had 10 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

5 year sales growth rate is an important factor for valuation analysis, the 5 year sales growth of Patterson Companies, Inc. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. The stock has “Hold” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 27. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The target price for Patterson Companies, Inc. Also, there are 0 buy, 1 sell and 0 strong sell ratings, collectively assigning a 2.55 average brokerage recommendation. The stock notched a 12-month high of $43.50 while $53.00 target is by far the most aggressive out of analysts who are now evaluating the company, $9.5 higher than the next highest 52-week price estimate. The stock price decreased -1.81% or $0.81 versus $44.75 at the end of the prior session. It becomes significant when you consider how many shares are shorted versus the average daily volume, means how many days to cover those short shares at that volume. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 50 day moving average of 43.98 and a 200 day moving average of 43.25.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. In contrast to the year ago quarter EPS was at 0.

Among 7 analysts covering Patterson Companies Inc. Patterson Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

In related news, Director James W. Wiltz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $1,811,600.00. Patterson Companies, Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that Director WILTZ JAMES W has sold 10,000 shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. RUDNICK ELLEN A had sold 3,000 shares worth $137,100. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $456,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 30.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Argentus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 4.97% since May 29, 2016 and is downtrending. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 175,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $612,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 11,373.7% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,115 shares of the company's stock worth $45,054,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period.