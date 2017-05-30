The Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.20

Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pier 1 Imports’ earnings. Pier 1 Imports reported sales of $418.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%.

06/23/2016 – Pier 1 Imports, Inc. had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research. Laurion Cap Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 78,900 shares. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://transcriptdaily.com/2017/05/27/brokerages-expect-pier-1-imports-inc-pir-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-421-19-million-updated.html.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01.

04/28/2017 – Citigroup began new coverage on Pier 1 Imports, Inc. giving the company a “neutral” rating.

11 number of analysts have estimated the sales of the company for the quarter ending Jun 27, 2017- Jul 3, 2017, analysts estimated mean sale target of 476.42 million while high and low sale targets are estimated at 480.7 million and 468.4 million respectively. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PIR. The stock of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 25 by Oppenheimer. They now have a United States dollars 6 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Among 20 analysts covering Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR), 6 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 9 Hold. The latest reports which are outstanding on Sunday 28th of May state 1 analyst has a rating of “strong buy”, 1 analysts “buy”, 10 analysts “neutral”, 2 analysts “sell” and 3 analysts “strong sell”. Deutsche Bank maintained Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) rating on Friday, September 25.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc.is an importer of home decor and furniture. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 5.19 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Pier 1 Imports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%. Eam Investors Ltd invested in 106,099 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 29 by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock’s market capitalization is 420.86M.

Price to Sale ratio of PIR stands at 0.23 while Price to Book Ratio stands at 1.45. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 78,600 shares or 0% of the stock. It also reduced Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) stake by 112,070 shares and now owns 2.63 million shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

PIR has been the subject of several research reports.

Millennium Management Llc decreased Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) stake by 30,451 shares to 43,585 valued at $1.61M in 2016Q4. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s divisions include Merchandising and Financial Services.