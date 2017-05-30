The Spark Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

It becomes significant when you consider how many shares are shorted versus the average daily volume, means how many days to cover those short shares at that volume. Also Businessinsider.com published the news titled: “Virtu Financial is buying KCG Holdings for $1.4 billion” on April 20, 2017. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,398,401.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. The stock of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, October 13. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 532,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 441,164 shares during the last quarter. It has a single, multi-asset, multi-currency technology platform, through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges, markets and liquidity pools in various countries around the world. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 344.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 55,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Below is a list of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) latest ratings and price target changes. The overall volume in the last trading session was 640.35 thousand shares. It has a 23.24 P/E ratio. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The stock notched a 12-month high of $17.75 while $21.00 target is by far the most aggressive out of analysts who are now evaluating the company, $3.25 higher than the next highest 52-week price estimate. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. During the same period previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post $0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Saturday, August 8 to “Sell”.

Returns and Valuations for Virtu Financial, Inc. This change led market cap to move at $2.28B, putting the price -14.79% below the 52-week high and 31.58% above the 52-week low. It is engaged in buying or selling a range of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads across various transactions.