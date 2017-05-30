Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn face tough questions on live TV

May goes into the big event on the back of slumping poll figures, with critics tearing into her and her Tory colleagues over the apparent holes in their manifesto, and the u-turn over social care.

May is expected to win comfortably on June 8, but her party’s lead in opinion polls has narrowed sharply in the last week, calling into question her decision to call the unscheduled election seeking a strong endorsement of her Brexit strategy.

Mr Corbyn’s ally, shadow home secretary Diane Abbott also tried to distance herself from claims she had supported the IRA in the 1980s, saying: “It was 34 years ago, I had a rather splendid afro at the time“.

Asked how much she was willing to pay to get out of the European Union, however, the prime minister made clear that she accepted that the United Kingdom would have to make a financial settlement as it leaves the bloc.

“The reality of this election, even with the narrowing of the polls, is that we’re going to face a Tory government perhaps with a bigger majority, so my priority in this election is to say to the people of Scotland if you want Scotland’s interests to be protected and our voice heard you’ve got to vote SNP“.

Pressed on his beliefs, Mr Corbyn said: “It’s not on anybody’s agenda, it’s certainly not on my agenda and, do you know what, I had a very nice chat with the Queen”.

ComRes said voters are still more likely to say that May best fits the majority of the measures tested but her ratings have fallen, while Corbyn’s have risen, on almost every measure tracked. “We won’t start the negotiations by megaphone diplomacy and threatening Europe with some sort of offshore tax haven on the shores of Europe”, he said.

Jeremy Corbyn has reaffirmed that if elected Prime Minister in the General Election next week, he will not seek to abolish the monarchy.

“But I have met former prisoners with my eyes open on it on the basis there had to be a development of a peace process in Northern Ireland”.

Mr Corbyn faced questioning on his attitude to security issues and past comments about the IRA and the Falklands War.

The party would add 17,000 officers and staff, including 10,000 police, to reverse the impact of Conservative cuts, according to an e-mailed statement from Mr Corbyn’s office.

“There’s nothing in there because we’re not going to do it”, he said.

“It’s not just about the numbers of police – people often focus on the numbers of police”.

“Everything depends on getting Brexit right”.

Questions for the Prime Minister are likely to focus on the party’s manifesto mess over social care, her hardline stance on Brexit and whether cuts to frontline services have made the United Kingdom less safe.

“And on that central question, I believe there is only one choice”.

“But I think we should be clear that under the 1951 convention we have a clear obligation to take people who are under serious threat – that was the whole point about it”.