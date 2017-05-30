Theresa May: Labour-SNP deal would see ‘government in chaos’

NME recently spoke to Jeremy Corbyn.

Challenged over whether he would “soften” the UK’s foreign policy, Mr Corbyn said: “It’s not about softening our foreign policy”.

Her appearance came after a series of recent opinion polls showed Labour narrowing the gap, with some putting the Conservative lead down to single figures. There will be no alliance.

As Mr Corbyn continues to face scrutiny over his position on terror and security issues, the Daily Telegraph reports that he has been condemned by his own party for attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of a Palestinian terrorist.

She said that former chancellor Ken Clarke had use the term because “he saw me as somebody who stood by what I thought was right and was willing to fight for what I believe is the right thing to do”.

“Only Labour or the Tories can win this election and voting Labour is the only way to remove Theresa May from office and build a Scotland for the many not the few”.

But during an interview with Bauer and Global radio stations he was pressed on what would happen if he ended up in Number 10.

“You walk into Downing Street in a couple of weeks’ time, what do you say to Nicola Sturgeon?”

There has been anger within the party at plans in the manifesto to reform social care, only for Mrs May to have to backtrack on a proposal to scrap a planned cap on care costs.

The pair’s appearance on the Sky News/Channel 4 “Battle for Number 10” broadcast is trending on Twitter with popular hashtags including #BattleForNumber10 and #mayvcorbyn, while thousands of tweets made reference to the programme’s hosts Jeremy Paxman and Faisal Islam.

He said: “We have to cut off the funds for IS, cut off the arms for IS, cut off their publicity as well, but also bring about a peace process in Syria by reconvening the Geneva talks, including all the neighbouring countries as well as Iran, but also bring about a constructive dialogue in Libya, so we don’t have huge areas of that country, with all its oil wealth, ungoverned and a prey for this kind of thing”.

She said: “I’m not prepared to sign up to a bad deal to the UK”.

The Labour leader, known for his republican beliefs, was told by presenter Jeremy Paxman that there is nothing in his party’s manifesto about getting rid of the monarchy.

When asked how much the United Kingdom was prepared to pay Brussels, she said: “It isn’t a question of what it’s worth paying to get out, it’s a question of what is going to be the right deal for us to leave the European Union, which will stop us from paying huge sums of money into the EU every single year, which will enable us to have control of our money, of our borders and our laws”.