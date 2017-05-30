Thousands of Israelis rally for two-state solution with Palestine

Banners reading “Two states, One Hope” were seen in the hands of many demonstrators, who demanded an end to Palestinian occupation, which will soon mark its 50 anniversary. “It is no longer acceptable that after 50 years of the Israeli occupation, for countries to claim to support the two-state solution while giving assurances to Israel that there will be no consequences for its illegal actions”, he remarked, without naming the said countries.

A message of support from Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas was also read out at the rally.

Erekat went on to note that, as of yet, the Trump administration has refrained from “publicly expressing support for a two-state solution, based on the 1967 borders, like the previous administration did”.

NGO head Avi Buskila said the rally was a protest against “the lack of hope being offered by a government perpetuating occupation, violence and racism”.

In 1967, Israel seized the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan during the Six-Day War with neighbouring states.

On the issue of the potential move of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – a Trump campaign promise – Erekat observed that the president has yet to order it out of fear this would “destroy the peace process” and stoke “extremism and bloodshed” in the Middle East.

Israel considers all Jerusalem its capital. Global law views the West Bank and east Jerusalem as “occupied territories” and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity on the land as illegal. Some government members have openly advocated annexing the West Bank.