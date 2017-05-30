Three young people escape from Oberstown Detention Centre

Gardaí are searching for two young offenders who escaped from Oberstown children’s detention campus on Monday night.

The teenagers then made their way to a maintenance lock-up where they retrieved a sledge hammer and an angle grinder and cut a hole in the fence surrounding the facility to escape.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone confirmed the escape this morning, describing the incident as “upsetting and disappointing”.

Three youths broke out of the facility on Monday night, although one was caught by Gardaí.

She said that three residents of the campus had managed to take over a staff office last night. “That is upsetting and disappointing”.

“While they were negotiating with the young people the gardaí were called”.

“Eventually they managed to get out of the office and they absconded”.

It is the latest incident to occur at Oberstown, including industrial action by staff who have raised concerns about their health and safety, a rooftop protest during which a member of staff was injured, and a fire at one of the buildings at the campus.

Delegates attending the Building the Future event in Oberstown today heard from experts reflecting on the progress following the amalgamation of Trinity House School, Oberstown Boys School and Oberstown Girls School last June.

Zappone said the escape is “disappointing”, but said that major improvements have happened in Oberstown in the past year.

The number of young people being detained in Oberstown has dropped over the past 12 months. The local community have been alerted.

“As this is a live investigation, we can’t offer further information”, said a spokesman for An Garda Siochana.