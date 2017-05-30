Tiger kills zookeeper at British wildlife park in ‘freak accident’

Rosa King, who has been named in reports as the Hamerton Zoo Park keeper who died on Monday, was a “lovely lady” who was “absolutely passionate” about the animals in her care, a friend said.

Cambridgeshire Police said Monday the force responded to a call indicating that a “serious incident” was in progress at Hamerton Zoo, 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of London.

A friend of Ms King, Garry Chisholm, told the BBC that she was the “focal point” and “shining light” of the wildlife park.

The zoo was evacuated, though police confirmed that the animal did not escape its enclosure.

The spokesman added that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

An air ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were photographed at the 25-acre park.

A statement from the park says a “full investigation is now underway” to determine what led to King’s death, but Cambridgeshire police say the incident is not believed to be suspicious.

The staff were “too distressed to speak directly to the media”, according to the statement.

“All our thoughts and sympathies are with our colleagues, friends and families at this terrible time”. “All visitors around us were leaving in a very calm manner – no running, shouting or anything similar”.

A Magpas air ambulance was on the scene 20 minutes later and visitors were evacuated from the attraction just before midday.