Tiger kills zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England

Helicopter pictures of Hamerton Zoo this evening which has been evacuated after the air ambulance was called to a “very serious incident“.

A female zookeeper was killed by a tiger in England in what zoo officials are calling a “freak accident”.

Desperate staff are reported to have hurled meat at the tiger in a bid to distract it, after it apparently entered an enclosure where Miss King was.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Cambridgeshire Police said the tiger involved in the attack has not been put down. It’s so close to four years since what happened to Sarah.

The i has contacted Hamerton Zoo for comment. “There has to be something in place to ensure that that contact can not happen”.

Map showing the location of Hamerton Zoo Park Who was Rosa King?

The zoo is expected to remain closed Tuesday while the investigation continues.

An entrance to Hamerton Zoo Park is seen in this Google Maps Street View image.

A statement from the zoo released on Monday evening said staff were too upset to talk because “one of our colleagues was killed in a freak accident”.

“All our thoughts and sympathies are with our colleagues, friends and families at this awful time“, they wrote.

“There was a guy at the enclosure where the incident happened and he came running past me”.

“Staff asked us to leave again”. “It was heartbreaking seeing them trying to help”.

Over 100 visitors were evacuated from Hamerton Zoo in Cambridgeshire, amid rumors that an risky animal was on the loose. The zoo has housed tigers since 2001.

Another zoo exhibit, Cheetah Country, opened in 1998.

“We are unable further info at this time but we can confirm that no animals have escaped”.

The zoo opened a new enclosure for its Malaysian tigers in July previous year.

In a tribute on Facebook he wrote: “I’m literally devastated to hear that one of the most inspirational women I knew died at Hamerton Zoo”.

Toby Taylor, then nine, encountered the escaped animal in his back garden.

In 2008, a cheetah escaped from the park.

Her mother Andrea King described her dedication to the job, saying: “She wouldn’t have done anything else, it’s what she has always done, it’s what she has always loved”.