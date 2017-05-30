Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge, released

A fellow reporter, who has covered many of these playoffs in Nashville, recently said to me, “The Predators and their fans are 100% convinced they are going to win the Stanley Cup”.

The argument for the Predators is that they have already faced, and conquered, Anaheim’s impressive one-two tandem of Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler.

That may be the Nashville Predators’ biggest problem as they prepared to play the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final, that began Monday night in Pittsburgh.

“It seemed like we had a discussion between periods about staying on our toes, and playing the right way, and not trying to defend the lead or sit on the lead, we wanted to go out and try to get the next goal. We got the ultimate result, which is a win, and that’s what’s important this time of year”. “I feel like we have some experience”.

Nick Bonino scored twice for the Penguins.

They beat Pekka Rinne anyway. “If we keep playing like that, we can wear them down”, said Rinne.

And it was long overdue. He joined Maurice Richard, Dino Ciccarelli, Claude Lemieux, Jeremy Roenick and Brad Marchand as the only rookies to score 10 or more goals in a playoff year. His stick had gone so cold lately that he had been dropped down to the fourth line and, with Patric Hornqvist returning to the lineup, there was even speculation whether Guentzel would be a healthy scratch. The same is true for Mike Sullivan’s Penguins, though Justin Schultz, Trevor Daley, Olli Maatta and Co. all have to put it together to make up for not having Letang.

“We could have been”, said Sheary.

"It's embarrassing for Tiger, something that you can't go back and change", Begay said on Golf Channel from the NCAA men's golf championship, where he was working for the network.

The Penguins had eight shots in the first period and just four the rest of the way. The former Canadiens defenceman broke into an exuberant celebration after the apparent goal, but his excitement was dulled when Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan challenged the play for offsides.

The disallowed goal started a nightmare first period for the Predators that proved costly in the close affair.

Nashville looked rattled. Moments later, Preds’ Calle Jarnkrok and James Neal combined to take penalties, giving Pittsburgh a 5-on-3.

Evgeni Malkin has made it 1-0 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal 15:32 into the first period. Seriously. A team with renowned snipers like Malkin, Crosby and Phil Kessel could not put a single puck on net for more than half the game.

Even a power play didn’t help with the Pens failing to land a shot.

“It’s tough”, said Peter Laviolette, the Nashville coach. “But after all of this time we have a pretty good understanding of how lucky we are to have this combination”.

We have to applaud the effort, but hockey fans are dedicated.

Frederick Gaudreau tied the score at 13:29 of the third period, taking advantage of a forecheck and a pass from Austin Watson.

The raucous crowd was almost silenced with a P.K. Subban slapshot just 7 minutes into the game.

“If I was really pressed to make a decision, I think I would have to unfortunately say it’s probably going to be a Penguins victory”, Morris said. “And then Jake saved us there”. The league has said since early April that it won’t be sending players to Pyeongchang and would be making its 2017-18 schedule as normal, but some held out hope.

Guentzel slipped one by Rinne with 3:17 to go in regulation and Bonino added an empty netter to give Pittsburgh early control of the series.

“A little bit”, forward Conor Sheary admitted, “but we scored more than them and we came out with win”.