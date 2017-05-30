Tiger Woods Arrested in Florida

Woods will certainly face public scrutiny for both the incident and his comments after the fact but his take is that alcohol was not involved.

Woods, whose 79 victories rank No. 2 on the PGA Tour’s career list, has not competed for almost four months.

March 31: Woods officially withdraws from the Masters but still attends the Champions Dinner the Tuesday before the event. Never mind that Woods insisted he had every intention of returning to athletic dominance, of adding to the 14 major golf titles he’d already won, of continuing on his self-avowed path to coronation as the greatest golfer of all time.

June 2007 – His wife gives birth to their first child, a daughter Samantha, a day after Woods finishes runner-up in the U.S. Open.

Tiger Woods’ life – and career – are in the rough again.

April 2008 – Two days after a runner-up finish at the Masters, Woods has arthroscopic surgery to fix cartilage damage.

After returning to golf, Woods quickly suffered two leg injuries and was plagued by constant back injuries. He missed almost an entire year’s worth of action after having surgery on his left ACL. In that early morning, Woods was involved in a auto accident near his home. He loses major sponsorship endorsements.

“The long-term prognosis is positive”, Woods said.

August 2010 – His divorce from Nordegren is finalized.

His personal life came under intense scrutiny in 2009 after he was charged with careless driving outside his Florida home.

Woods – whose current sponsors include Nike, Bridgestone, Hero, Kowa, Upper Deck, and Monster Energy – was ranked 12th on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid athletes in 2016, with total earnings of $US45.3 million, despite missing much of the year recovering from back surgery. It should be noted that Woods has dealt with severe back issues in the recent past and those issues have kept the once dominant golfer from competition.

After 16 months off because of back problems, he returned in December.

Woods was once the world’s top-ranked golfer. He makes 24 birdies but finishes 15th out of 18 players. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse.

Professional golfer Tiger Woods has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to police.