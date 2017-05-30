Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette wouldn’t provide any details about his Game 1 lineup, only saying that “everybody on the trip is available”. Malkin scored on a 5-on-3 15:32 into the first, Sheary’s first of the playoffs made it 2-0 just 65 seconds later and when Bonino’s innocent centering pass smacked off Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm’s left knee and by Rinne just 17 seconds before the end of the period, Pittsburgh was in full command. He faced eight of those shots in the first period and then saw none in the second period, the first time a team held an opponent without a shot in a Stanley Cup Final since the league began tracking shots on goal in 1958.

Look, I’m not so locked in the past to say that we should dispense with video replay entirely-I think it has its place on pucks crossing the line and goaltender interference. Predators center Colton Sissons did have five shots on goal in the first 40 minutes.

In Hornqvist, the Penguins get a big body back that can create room and contribute offense. So we celebrate the call.

“Then you just throw it at the net with one hand and it goes in.We’ll take ’em how we can get ’em, for sure”. “I think he’s a guy who boosts our energy on and off the ice”, Penguins forward Conor Sheary said before news of Hornqvist’s return was revealed. So congrats. Just remember the feeling if it happens on a Crosby goal at some point in the series. The Pens got through by the slimmest of margins, and while they should be getting slightly healthier, they have dominated games but not series so far. Since the first period the shot attempts were 27-12 for Nashville, and 14-0 on the shot clock.

It was 5-3, but it was way closer than that. Pittsburgh’s superstar duo of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have played in 142 and 143 playoff games, respectively.

Exactly how much blame Rinne deserved for Nashville’s first-period unraveling is debatable, but there’s no denying the netminder, who finished with seven saves, did not do almost enough well. The Penguins won despite putting just 12 shots on goal.

Still, what’s nearly as unbelievable as the Penguins going more than half of a game without recording a shot is the fact they were able to do that and still come away with a win.

No question, offsides should be called.

Pittsburgh continued their shot-shy phase through a power-play before Nashville’s Austin Watson fed Frederick Gaudreau for a one-timer that went under Murray’s pads to tie the score at 3-3 and silence the arena.

Things got better for Nashville from there. “Obviously we had that disallowed goal, that sucked, and then they took momentum and scored a few quick ones”.

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne reacts to an empty-net goal by the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

Ryan Ellis used teammate Viktor Arvidsson as a screen for a long shot that got past Murray during a power play at 8:21 of the second period, and a shot by defenseman Roman Josi hit Sissons on the leg and caromed into the net during a power play at 10:06 of the third.

If only that Subban goal had counted, huh? They slacked off after that, though, and fell into bad habits while they allowed the Predators back into the game. When it comes to goaltending, no one has been better than Pekka Rinne, who has managed a mere 1.70 goals against average with a.941 save percentage.