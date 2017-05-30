Tiger Woods, arrested on suspicion of DUI, blames prescriptions

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved”, the former world number one added.

An arrest report might be available on Tuesday, Jupiter Police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said.

The 14-time major victor was arrested by police in the early hours of Monday near his home in Jupiter, Florida.

Woods, now rehabbing from back surgery, provided a statement to media outlets. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications”, he said. “I expect more from myself too”, Woods said.

The 14-time major champion was booked into the Palm Beach County jail on Monday at 7.18am (1118 GMT, 7.18pm Malaysia) after he was arrested by police in Jupiter, Florida.

The source reported the “officer smelled alcohol on Woods’ breath” and that the golfer “became arrogant”.

Woods, whose current sponsors include Nike, Bridgestone, Hero, Kowa, Upper Deck, and Monster Energy was ranked 12th on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid athletes in 2016, with total earnings of $45.3 million, despite missing much of the year recovering from back surgery. “I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again”.

This is the first time the golfer is in trouble after the 2009 auto crash that resulted in the widespread scandal of his extramarital affairs and addiction to sex. In 2016, Woods stopped being in the world’s top 500 golfers for the first time in his career.

“I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans”. The PGA Tour told CNN it would not comment on the arrest. The 41-year-old Woods has undergone multiple back surgeries and hasn’t played competitive golf since he was forced to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

Woods also said in the post that his long-term prognosis for returning to professional golf is positive, but that he won’t be able to twist his back for another two to three months. “I am concentrating on short-term goals”.

Woods won his last major – the US Open – in 2008, but was forced to take leave from the sport after admitting to cheating on his then-wife, Swedish model Elin Nordegren.

“My kids now dominate my life, and I think that’s a good thing”, he said. Woods admitted to infidelity, and even after trying to reconcile with his wife, they got a divorce in 2010.