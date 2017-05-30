Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI

The celebrated golf pro was driving a 2015 Mercedes, which was picked up and driven from the scene by a Woods associate after police cancelled a call to a tow yard prior to his release. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications”, he said.

“I could no longer live with the pain I had”, Woods continued.

In his statement, the golfer apologized to family, friends and fans. I’m a good bro, too.

Woods said he cooperated with police and wanted to thank the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.

April 2017 – Woods has his fourth back surgery to fuse discs in his lower back.

Woods, a Jupiter Island resident, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 7 a.m. and released from custody around 11 a.m.

Woods’ personal life came under scrutiny in 2009 after he was charged with careless driving outside his Florida home.

Woods has 79 career PGA victories, but the most recent was in 2013.

FILE – In this December 4, 2016, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts after a putt during the final round at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, in Nassau, Bahamas.

When asked by the Post if Woods ever had substance abuse problems when the two were involved, she said, “No, never”.

Woods had hoped to make his return to golfing before this year’s Masters, however the 41-year-old withdrew from the competition just days before proceedings were due to get underway, citing ongoing struggles with his back. “I haven’t felt this good in years”, Woods wrote.

One of Woods’ former mistresses, Cori Rist, told the New York Daily News on Monday, “I was definitely surprised and saddened when I heard the news this morning”.

It’s not the first time Woods has made headlines for his actions off the golf course.

Eastern on Monday after being arrested by police in Jupiter, Fla. “I am concentrating on short-term goals”.

Those allegations followed a freaky early morning vehicle accident outside his Florida home that rapidly ballooned into a fully-fledged sex scandal which turned his previously unblemished life and career upside down. What broke after was a series of extramarital affairs for Woods that led to a four-month absence from the game and a divorce from wife, Elin.